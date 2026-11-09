Outback watercolour tour in West MacDonnell Ranges offers beginner art classes from 175 dollars

A beginner-friendly watercolour tour in the Northern Territory's West MacDonnell Ranges, led by artist Anna Dakin, combines Albert Namatjira inspiration with a three-hour plein air class at Simpsons Gap.

A beginner-friendly watercolour tour in the Northern Territory's West MacDonnell Ranges is offering first-time painters a three-hour plein air class from 175 dollars, including materials, a cheese board and drinks.

Visiting Araluen Art Centre

The tour is run by artist Anna Dakin, a master's graduate from London's Royal College of Art. It begins with a visit to the Araluen Art Centre in Mparntwe, also known as Alice Springs, to see Desert Mob, an annual exhibition celebrating desert culture and First Nations artists. The show is curated by Arrernte and Kalkadoon woman Hetti Perkins, a former head of Indigenous art at the Art Gallery of NSW, and Luritja, Warumungu and Yawuru curator Aspen Beattie.

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The exhibition includes an up-close look at paintings by Albert Namatjira, colourful works by potters of his Hermannsburg mission and landscape renderings by artists from 32 Indigenous arts centres. All works are for sale, with profits going back to their communities. Visitors can see black cockatoos, dingoes, emus, galahs and waterholes on canvas before leaving the city. Dakin says it is probably a bit intimidating going to see Albert Namatjira paintings before a first ever watercolour lesson.

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The guide, who runs outback art classes in Arrernte Country in Central Australia, then drives participants in her specially fitted out and comfortable Landcruiser, or troopy, toward the towering cliffs of Simpsons Gap, about 20 minutes away. As the group climbs into the vehicle, there is a light sprinkle of rain. A bright red Sturt's desert pea is blooming in the car park garden; the wild flowers often erupt into vivid scarlet carpets after a good downpour.

Driving Through Arrernte Country

Dakin says the earthy scent of rain falling on dry soil is known as petrichor, a phrase first coined by Australian mineralogist Richard Thomas. It fills our nostrils and heightens our senses for the drive. Driving through western Arrernte Country, a Namatjira landscape appears everywhere. Dakin encourages participants to seek out small details en route, such as billy buttons and paper daisies that dot the path, and the bright orange markings of zebra finches as they fly past.

She explains how she fell in love with the place as an art student on holidays from London, when she decided to hike the Larapinta Trail with a backpack full of paints, wearing an old pair of Doc Martens. As she camped out the first night under the stars, she was woken by a dingo licking the sleep out of her eyes.

She took it as one of the many signs she would return to this place of jagged mountains and live and paint there. She now runs outback art classes. On the short hike into Simpsons Gap, the group dons ponchos, but the rain stays away. Dakin sets up the materials needed to paint on what is now part of the Larapinta Track.

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Learning Namatjira Painting Techniques

She pulls out a very useful viewfinder, which helps narrow down the details of the scene, as well as a battered old copy of a book of Namatjira landscapes. She explains how Namatjira's distinct approach was rooted in Western art techniques taught to him by Australian artist Rex Battarbee, which helped him master perspective and depth to capture his Country.

His vibrant colour palette and dry-brush technique created rich textured details on tree trunks and arid earth, in contrast to the symbolic aerial views in most Indigenous art. Namatjira made his Arrernte Country famous. Its rugged red and purple-hued rock faces and stark white ghost gums hung on the living room walls of countless Australian homes in the 1940s and '50s.

Despite Dakin's advice and close study of Namatjira's wizened ghost gums or shaded rocks in the book, one writer's attempt at art looked little better than kindergarten finger painting. No matter. With a delicious cheese board, a glorious waterhole view and Dakin's useful tips, three hours passed in what seemed like a few minutes. The experience was a masterclass in relaxation.

The writer was grateful to be on Country rather than on a keyboard, and returned with new respect for Namatjira's artistry and his homeland, while also being happy to leave the painting of it in his and his family's capable hands. Simpsons Gap beginner-friendly watercolour tours last about three hours and cost from 175 dollars, which includes materials, cheese board and drinks.