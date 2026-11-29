Sam Walker has signed a two-year deal worth $2.5 million with the PNG Chiefs after turning down the Roosters, while Tom Trbojevic's Manly contract situation is worse than reported and Payne Haas left Brisbane for Souths.

Sam Walker has signed a two-year deal worth $2.5 million with the PNG Chiefs after rejecting the Roosters, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

Walker Rejects Roosters and Signs With PNG Chiefs

The halfback made the call while on the streets of New York, laughing as he acknowledged he could have woken with a horse's head in his bed after saying no to the most powerful club official in the game, Roosters boss Nick Politis. Walker was warned of the consequences of rejecting the Roosters Godfather by his management after he and Politis failed to agree on a new deal.

Also read Sam Walker Commits to Papua New Guinea Chiefs for 2028 Season Following Roosters Departure

The breakdown resulted in Walker hitting the open market for the 2028 season, and on Friday he found a new club in the Chiefs. I want to say how much respect I have for Nick, but in the end I had to make a decision about my future I was completely comfortable with, and I made it, Walker said. It was not about anything else than that. I just did not feel ready and wanted more time.

I was decompressing from the season and the World Cup. I made the call, I knew the consequences and I will always have to live with it. Underneath his boyish looks and cheeky smile is someone with steel about them. He did not second-guess his decision.

I guess as a halfback you have to have some confidence about yourself and I backed myself and my decision, he explained. It is me. I know what people are saying, greedy and all of that. And I can promise it has not been an easy time for me when it comes to all of this because I love everyone at the Roosters.

Advertisement

But when it comes to criticism of me, I have got the ability to ignore criticism. If it was coming from people who know me it would mean something. People saying it have never met me. They do not know me.

And I am happy with what I have done. The challenge of PNG is really exciting. Asked if there was any tension with coach Trent Robinson, Walker said: None at all. Robbo and I have a very good relationship.

I know they were not happy but from both sides this is a business and it was a business decision. I did what was right for me and my family. I want to show my appreciation to the club and all the players and fans who have backed me by trying to win another competition next year. I had a lot of people standing by me, he said.

Obviously, Bella has been amazing and when it comes to players Teddy was great at the height of it all in camp. He was a huge support and he backed me publicly and that meant a lot. I know not everyone will understand but those people who had supported me, I am really grateful. Walker gave proper consideration to what Souths were proposing.

It was an easier fit than relocating to Port Moresby, and he personally told the Rabbitohs of his decision and thanked them for their interest. It is only a two-year deal at this point with PNG, and Walker has a decade of football left. There has been a suggestion for weeks that Walker was eyeing off PNG, which explains why he was relaxed about saying no to the Roosters.

Haas Deal Hints at Broncos and Souths Moves

He signed without a tour of the facilities, indicating he had the move pencilled in some time ago. The main reason Brisbane lost Payne Haas can also be revealed. The Broncos offered Haas $1 million a year; Souths bid $1.4 million. That is a significant difference before the tax-free amounts players can get from the PNG Chiefs.

Regardless, it was a great deal for Haas. Interestingly, his former teammate Willison is going to earn more in a tax-free world if he joins the Chiefs, as expected, and it is the Haas deal which may help contribute to his exit. The Broncos were heavily focused on trying to lock Haas up and never thought he would leave.

One of their trusted reporters was saying at the time he was poised to do a new deal to keep him at Brisbane beyond 2026. Willison could have been upgraded and extended during this period when Haas was negotiating, but it was not a priority. So he is on the market now.

Advertisement

Player manager Mehri is not a manager who has a loyalty to a club, but to the player and making sure they leave their career in a strong financial position. Unlike Khoder Nasser, Mehri avoids the media and would not speak about his deals. What can be seen with his clients is that he is not afraid to move a player to a new team. So the Broncos need to be on guard.

Trbojevic Faces Difficult Manly Contract Talks

Tom Trbojevic's contract situation at Manly is worse than is being reported when you dip back into recent dealings and broken promises the club has had with their favourite son. Trbojevic is another high-profile NRL star who is off contract at the end of 2027. He was short-changed the last time he was involved in a contract chat when told he was going to get a three-year deal worth $900,000 a season.

When that was tabled, it was $900,000, then $800,000 and finally $700,000. It was never resolved and he ended up doing a one-year extension, which is why we are here now. He is now looking at a ratchet-free extension at no more than $800,000 a year. That is a long way short of the original offer he was promised before falling into the one-year cycle.

It is a friendship which could bring the Roosters right into the reckoning to snare the Dragons junior who is also off contract at the end of 2027. Bostock has to start eliminating clubs who want him, with as many as 10 out there. The quality of the roster, coach and proximity to the ocean will be selling points. Phil Gould admired Caines' manner.

It was Caines who sparked Gould's interest with an invitation to speak to Munster with the idea of the Queensland captain joining the Bulldogs. He met with the pair and was greatly impressed by Munster's serious approach. The meeting went so well that Munster was going to tour Belmore when he was in Sydney. It resulted in Canterbury pulling out of the race for the Storm star.

Caines Trust and Third-Party Sponsorship Deals

Caines and Munster had no reason to break Gould's trust and they have paid the price of someone's decision to spread the information. Third-party deals are coming forward should Grant become a Bronco from 2028. Those sponsors see value with Grant at the Broncos, not the Titans, who have offered the Storm star a three-year deal. In an ideal world Grant would end up at Newcastle as he has family based about three hours away in Port Macquarie.

Clarke passed away last week. Clarke turned up at the funeral, sat up the back, paid his respects and left the family to deal with their loss. He has a gym in Shellharbour, the Eleventh Hour Combat Club. He is a partner in the business with some mates.

Lomax will hold a clinic for children on Sunday, December 20 where ball skills and wrestling will be on the agenda. Lomax, who plays rugby for the Western Force, has his eyes on the World Cup next year before returning to league at the Chiefs.