A rare Matthew Flinders letter, begun after his historic circumnavigation of Australia and finished 17 months later in a French prison, is expected to fetch up to $400,000 at Christie's in London on December 10.

A rare letter by Captain Matthew Flinders is expected to fetch up to $400,000 at auction. The letter was begun at the pinnacle of his career and finished 17 months later in a French prison on the island of Mauritius, where the navigator faced an uncertain future.

Flinders announced one of the greatest feats in Australian exploration in the letter to his stepmother, Elizabeth. He wrote it just a day after sailing into Port Jackson in June 1803. It opens with nine words: We arrived here yesterday from having circumnavigated New Holland. The letter has remained in the British Naval officer's family for more than two centuries.

Also read David Jones administrators investigate solvency as creditors owed $400 million await payouts

It will go under the hammer at Christie's in London on December 10, with an estimate of 150,000 to 200,000 pounds, or up to about $400,000. Flinders led the first inshore circumnavigation of mainland Australia. Begun after that first recorded circumnavigation, the letter gives an intimate account of the man behind one of the nation's defining voyages. It tells a far more extraordinary story than its triumphant opening suggests.

Advertisement

Flinders Letter Written From French Prison

On August 25, 1804, he added a second instalment in captivity. He wrote: What is written above has been lying by me a very long time: I little expected to finish it in a prison. His achievement had been dreadfully embittered by devastating news. His father, Matthew Sr, had died during his absence, robbing Flinders of the chance to share his success with him.

The explorer had hoped his growing reputation and prospects would enable him to provide for his father, a surgeon, in retirement. He wrote: One of my fondest hopes is now destroyed, Oh my dearest, kindest father, how much I loved and reverenced you, you cannot now know. He then turned his thoughts to supporting his stepmother and securing the future of his younger sisters.

Then came another cruel reversal. Attempting to return to England aboard the leaking schooner Cumberland, Flinders was forced to seek refuge in Mauritius. With Britain and France at war, French authorities detained him on suspicion of espionage. He would remain a prisoner for almost seven years.

He described how sympathetic French residents had offered him money and assistance. He and two companions had finally been permitted to walk in a garden after months of confinement. Despite his ordeal, Flinders remained convinced he would be vindicated and return to England within months.

Christie's Expert Praises Historic Discovery

He wrote: My great consolation is, that as I have done nothing to forfeit my passport, or that can justify them for keeping me a prisoner, so I must be set at liberty with honour when the time comes. Thomas Venning, head of books and manuscripts at Christie's London, said the letter captured both the explorer's historic achievement and the personal suffering that followed.

Advertisement

He said it could claim to have the best opening line of any letter relating to the early history of Australia. Venning said: But there is much more to the letter than the victory lap you might expect from that opening: you see the human side of Matthew Flinders in his reaction to learning, at the moment of his greatest achievement, that his beloved father has died.

The second instalment, written from captivity, brought a different sadness as Flinders confronted the possibility of an indefinite imprisonment. Venning said it was quite remarkable to have so much of the triumph and tragedy of his Australian voyage encapsulated in a single letter. He noted the rarity of Flinders letters on the market. Only three have sold at international auction in the last 40 years.

Voyage To Terra Australis And Name Australia

Flinders' circumnavigation, undertaken with a crew that included Aboriginal navigator Bungaree, helped establish the shape of the Australian continent and produced detailed charts of its coastline. Flinders later wrote A Voyage to Terra Australis, helping popularise the name Australia. He died in July 1814, aged 40, the day after the book was published. Two earlier letters from Flinders to his father, written aboard the Investigator during his voyage to Australia in 1801, will also go under the hammer.

One earlier letter was written from Madeira and the other from the Cape of Good Hope. They carry an estimate of between 40,000 and 70,000 pounds. The auction highlights a rare chance to acquire letters connected to Flinders, whose voyages shaped understanding of the Australian coastline.