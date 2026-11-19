A writer reflects on family camping summers at Cape Conran in East Gippsland, lost after divorce, and considers returning with a small tent.

As summer arrives with birdsong and blossoms or sudden heat, the writer feels a familiar tension at the back of the head. The only cure is putting her head in the waves at Cape Conran, a camping ground in remote East Gippsland.

In her previous wife life, the family went there every January for two weeks. They pitched tents, leaned boogie boards against manna gums, and strung cords between banksia branches to hang towels and bathers. They say you get 18 summers with your kids. She got the full whack, from cranky naps in beach shelters to wobbly first bike rides to alarming teenage midnight disappearances.

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The Last Big Camping Trip

The last trip came the summer before the separation, after a camp-refusing kid party back home went extremely, house-trashingly wrong. The camping crew was a shifting mix of families and friends, with a core group and recruits who joined for days at a time. It was multi-generational and highly logistical, with spreadsheets for meal rosters and ingredient purchasing. It was satisfying and wholesome but also exhausting, with a long lead-up and a huge pack-down.

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Pulling down a wet tent at the end of a holiday only to put it up to dry at home sloughed off the just-been-away glow. But those trips were golden. They built sandcastles, did crosswords, watched goannas tussle, and cooked excellent feasts. They walked, ran, biked and hiked.

They played Scrabble, Settlers of Catan, Sudoku and beach cricket. They drove down the coast to collect mussels from rocks. At night they sat around a fire, rationed marshmallows, put the kids to bed, and talked late, a tribe of salt-crusted humans bonded in shadows, warmth and wine. She loved the air, birds and weather.

She loved their resourcefulness when it rained or during total fire ban spells, puzzling out no-cook meals. She loved letting the kids ride on the car-trailer to the campground gate, a dose of safe danger allowed to parents. What she loved most was the first swim. The campground sits on a bluff above the beach, reached via sandy paths through banksias and tea trees, past a lyrebird or echidna if lucky, over a snake if not.

She would pull on bathers, wrap herself, grab thongs, her city feet as clean as they would be for a fortnight. Pushing through the bush to reveal the beach was always exciting. The coast might have changed shape, sand banked steeper, a big log in a new position. The water could be grey, green or blue.

The sky might warn or invite, often that Victorian sheet of cloud folding over the sea, blank and indifferent. She never remembered a perfect postcard welcome; it was never 26C, sunny and still. It always took commitment to enter the water. But she knew she would: toe by toe, breathing tightly, feeling the sloshy rhythms, sussing out this summer's dumpers and rips.

Life After Separation

Finally, girding for the duck and dip, diving into a wave, feeling cold water take her, eat her up, untangle her brain, push her onward into another summer. When she separated from the kids' dad a few years ago, she urged him to take the camping equipment. He was the gear guy. She did not want it.

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It was not just the end of a marriage. They had had their quota of summers. The kids were hard to pin down. The old crew was dispersed and raggedy.

I'm in my glamping era now, she told people. I don't want to hammer a canvas home into the dirt anymore. So every summer she has that skull shimmer, nerve jangle, the surf hunger she cannot satisfy at any other beach. Her older daughter read over her shoulder and said, Mum.

You're making this too much of a big deal. Borrow my little tent. Go there. She wants to.

A Simple Return to the Coast

It could be a car-boot trip, not a laden trailer scenario. She could drive five hours without a million snacks and planned toilet stops. She could roll out a sleeping mat on gum leaves and listen to currawongs. She could eat wraps, chips and bananas.

And she could walk to the beach, flip-flopping through dunes, opening her arms to the ocean, losing and finding herself in the trustworthy mess of the waves.