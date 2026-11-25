A legally blind job seeker in their early 40s has applied seriously since April but four interviews have led nowhere. Leadership expert Kirstin Ferguson advises seeking interview feedback, explaining career gaps and using JobAccess and RecruitAbility.

A legally blind job seeker in their early 40s has applied seriously for roles since April and secured four interviews, but none has led to a job offer.

The person, who has a progressive eye condition, has worked in teaching and administration. They loved a not-for-profit role until restructures and changes to their position meant they needed to leave. A later role was not the right fit, partly because they were still learning what workplace adjustments they needed. They now worry about the growing gap on their CV and references becoming stale.

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They ask whether they should apply for more jobs, retrain or change their approach entirely. Leadership expert Kirstin Ferguson says the four interviews show employers can find value in the person's experience, even if it does not feel that way. She says the next task is to consider whether something else is affecting the ability to get the role. She asks whether the person has requested specific feedback from interviewers.

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Getting Feedback From Interviewers

This could reveal whether the examples of experience provided were the issue, a missing skill the employer needed, or how the role would work with adjustments. Some interviewers will not respond, she says, but even one useful answer beats guessing or making assumptions. Ferguson suggests asking someone trusted to review one application and practise an interview with the person.

She advises preparing a concise explanation of the employment gap and a clear account of the tools or adjustments that help the person do the job. The person need not turn an interview into a recount of their medical history. With limited sight and limited vision, the person faces barriers beyond their progressive eye condition, and Ferguson says targeted support can address those barriers. Ferguson recommends contacting JobAccess for an Inclusive Employment Australia provider with experience in vision loss.

She also suggests asking a JobAccess adviser about recruitment adjustments and equipment funding. For suitable Federal public service vacancies, the person should check whether RecruitAbility applies and request accessible assessment methods where needed. RecruitAbility is a scheme that supports applicants with disability in federal public service recruitment. Ferguson says these routes do not guarantee a job, but they may remove barriers unrelated to the person's vision loss.

Support For Vision Loss Applicants

To keep former referees from going stale, Ferguson advises sending them short updates on the job search. That way, as time gets further away from when they last worked together, they will understand the job search remains an active process. Ferguson is the author of Blindspotting: How to See What Others Miss and Head & Heart: The Art of Modern Leadership. She is ranked in the world's Thinkers50 list and holds a PhD in leadership and culture.

More of her advice is available at www.kirstinferguson.com and kirstinferguson.com/ask. A separate question in the same advice column involves a colleague who took extended compassionate leave after telling a manager she had suffered a miscarriage. The person later overheard the colleague laughing with a friend about an overseas holiday she took during the same period. The person may have misunderstood what was heard, but the team carried the colleague's workload and donated money for meals.

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The person asks whether it is cruel to question the story or dishonest to say nothing. The reply states it is cruel to question her story and that the person should mind their own business. The reply says a woman who has a miscarriage can still laugh with friends, travel overseas or do anything else she may choose to overcome her loss.

Respecting Personal Grief Experiences

How a woman deals with anything that happens to her body is entirely her business, and none of it needs to be explained. The reply also says the colleague was likely grateful that the team helped manage her workload and donated meals while she was gone. It adds that the person may one day need support and will be grateful when the colleague returns the favour and does not question whether that support is warranted.

A third question involves a manager who moved twice-weekly team meetings from 10am to 8am. Everyone else is delighted because it means leaving work an hour earlier at the end of the day. The person is not an early morning person, struggles to arrive on time and finds it difficult to keep up while co-workers are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed around the table. The person worries the change will affect their career.

Adapting To Earlier Meeting Times

Ferguson says that if the only argument is not being a morning person, there is probably a slim chance of persuading the manager to alter an arrangement that seems to suit everyone else. Instead of fighting the change, Ferguson advises finding ways to make it work. That might mean preparing updates or questions the afternoon before to help the person be at their best in the meeting.

She suggests trying the earlier times for a month to see how it goes, because the body is bound to adjust. The column also features other questions, including how much personal health information to share at work, overhearing two executives making fun of employees' accents and weight, whether it is unethical to look for a new job while trying for a baby, and whether a boss can dictate what an employee does on a lunch break.