Sixers allrounder Caoimhe Bray, the youngest ever WBBL player, is now in her third season and wants to forge her own identity after being compared to Ellyse Perry. She left school after year 10 and moved from Newcastle to Sydney to pursue cricket full-time.

At 17, Caoimhe Bray is starting to feel old. Two years ago, she became the youngest ever Women's Big Bash League player. On debut, aged just 15, Bray dismissed West Indies international Deandra Dottin and hit the winning runs for the Sixers against the Melbourne Renegades.

Caoimhe Bray Maturing With Sixers

Though still not an adult, the allrounder is now in her third WBBL season. She continues to impress with matchwinning contributions, like the 4-28 against crosstown rivals the Sydney Thunder earlier this month. But her burgeoning maturity is evident beyond her form on the field. I compare myself to when I was 15, coming into the squad for the first time, she said at Sixers training this week.

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I'm still energetic, but how energetic I was just seeing all these insane cricketers all around me and to know that I'm so much more comfortable with them now, and I'm just best friends with most of them, is crazy to think of. If I told my 15-year-old self that, she probably wouldn't believe it.

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Having become teammates with the same players from whom she once sought autographs after matches, Bray has begun to find her voice within the Sixers side. Caoimhe Bray is maturing into a standout player in the Women's Big Bash League, two years after becoming the youngest player to make their debut.

I've noticed when I'm playing, I'm just putting more of a say into my own bowling and to my own body and knowing what's better for me and the team, which is something I probably wouldn't have had that much knowledge about two years ago, she said. Back then, much was made of Bray's cross-code talents. She had, after all, been Australia's goalkeeper at the under-17s soccer Women's Asian Cup in 2024 aged just 14.

Commentators drew obvious parallels with Ellyse Perry, the Australian Test superstar who scored three goals in 18 appearances for the Matildas early in her sporting career. Like Perry, Bray is now wholly devoted to cricket.

Bray Moves To Sydney For Cricket

And unlike in her first two WBBL seasons, when she had to get permission from her high school to take time off to play, Bray is now full-time, having chosen not to return for year 11 and 12 and moved from Newcastle to Sydney to pursue her cricket career. That move was made more challenging by the fact she was still on her learner's driving permit when relocating intrastate.

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Moving to the big city at such a tender age has helped Bray become her own person. Having once picked the No.18 jersey as a homage to Perry, who wears No.8, and Phoebe Litchfield, the Thunder star who also wears 18, Bray now wants to make a change to play under her NSW number, 14.

As much as I love those two players, and I think how cool they are, it'd be cool to have my own story to my number, she said. I think just growing up, realising I am my own person and not as big of a fangirl as I was. Actually, that's a lie. I'm still a fan girl, that is such a lie.

Bray Chasing Under-19 Selection

Bray is eager to follow her former teammate Lucy Hamilton into the Australian Under-19 side. Her deadline? As soon as possible. Caoimhe Bray left school after year 10 and moved away from her family to pursue her career in cricket.

At the same time, I'm still only young, she said. And I can still have a few more years to catch up to those girls and I hope one day I can do it.