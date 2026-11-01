A 66-year-old retiree with two industry super funds considers moving a $400,000 accumulation balance into pension mode, which would raise the minimum drawdown to $90,000 a year.

A retired 66-year-old with two industry super funds is weighing whether to move the remaining accumulation account into pension mode, a decision that would lift the total minimum drawdown pension to about $90,000 per year.

The reader already receives about $70,000 per year from one fund converted to pension mode, which is enough for their needs. The other fund remains in accumulation mode, where tax applies, and moving it would add $20,000 per year to the minimum income requirement. Even with travel plans, the reader considers $90,000 too much and says the overflow would go into a term deposit. This is a common source of debate.

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Black and White Retirement Advice

Typically the decision is presented as very black and white, with those leaving funds in accumulation doing so out of ignorance. Yet many people deliberately and after consideration choose to leave some funds in accumulation post-retirement. Conventional wisdom states that you should convert whatever accumulation accounts you can into a pension given the tax-free status pensions provide. Often, however, people hesitate where they do not require the minimum income they would then be required to draw.

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The key to solving this conundrum is thinking through what will be done with the excess income. The reader has specified that the excess would go into a term deposit, which makes the comparison possible. Given that shifting the remaining accumulation account across to pension will add $20,000 per year to the minimum income requirement, the accumulation balance is approximately $400,000.

If this sum earns 7 per cent, with 15 per cent tax applicable on the earnings, keeping it in accumulation results in tax payable by the fund of $4,200. Almost certainly this is overstated due to the impact of franking credits, but it suffices for the exercise. The next step is deciding what happens to the excess income.

Comparing Super and Term Deposit Returns

If the money is placed in a term deposit earning 5 per cent, the saver forgoes two percentage points of return that would have occurred had the money been left in superannuation. Given $20,000 of income, this 2 per cent of forgone earnings is equivalent to $400 per year. This is only for year one, because returns both inside super and on term deposits vary from year to year.

There may also be tax to pay on the term deposit interest, although for most retirees that is not the case. Even so, the difference of $3,800 is sufficient to make the shift to pension sensible. The differential in earnings between super and what would be done with the surplus funds is the most important input, but it is not the only consideration.

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Other factors include personal tax position, long-term goals, investment time frame, and most importantly in my experience, preference with regard to simplicity. Some people still prefer to leave excess funds in accumulation because it aligns with a goal of having a pool of funds growing. It is also administratively simple. They do not have to deal with a personal tax return, and the money is professionally managed with no input required from them.

Advice given in this article is general in nature and not intended to influence readers decisions about investing or financial products. Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.