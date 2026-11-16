Grand Theft Auto VI launches Thursday as fans take leave and pre-sales top 12 million

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives Thursday with more than 12 million pre-sold units and an estimated 1.5 million Americans planning to miss work to play it. One journalist has booked a week of annual leave to return to Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto VI comes out on Thursday, and one journalist has booked a week of annual leave to play it. Roy Ward is one of many people taking leave to play the game as soon as it launches.

When he told colleagues about his plans at the coffee machine or lunch table, the responses varied. Those in the know chuckled, those less engaged said nice and moved on, while one person innocently asked if Vice City was in Queensland. Those who laughed did so because Vice City is the fictional setting, heavily inspired by Miami, Florida, for the much-anticipated game.

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Massive Productivity Loss Anticipated

He admits he is a middle-aged man-child who booked leave to play a video game, but knows he will not be the only one taking this trip. Reports from the US estimate 1.5 million Americans plan to miss work to play the game as soon as it drops. Numerous outlets cited an academic projection from economist José García Montalvo, who suggested last year that $US1 billion ($1.47 billion) could be lost in productivity.

Sensor Tower estimates claim 12.13 million units of the game were pre-sold by November 15 for PlayStation and Xbox worldwide, worth more than $US1.18 billion. With those numbers, it appears many people will drop tools and grab controllers on Thursday. Veteran NBA basketballer Steve Adams even joked that performance in US pro sports would drop noticeably from players and coaches until they had all finished the game.

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GTA has followed Ward through many of the major moments of his adult life. Whether it is an album, movie or television show, we all have personal cultural touchstones, and he sees the GTA game as a unique experience. It is like watching an engrossing movie and forgetting everything around you, though in this instance you have the action in the palm of your hand, or controller in this case.

The first play-through can grip your attention for hundreds of hours as you learn the game, repeatedly dying as you navigate difficult missions and see how the estimated 80-hour-long story unfolds. He first played GTA: San Andreas in 2004 in his family home with his then-teenage brother. When this new version comes out, he will be speaking with his teenage nephew over Discord and comparing notes as they tackle the early stages. Thankfully, they can play at their own speeds.

Nephew Prefers Fast Paced Gameplay

His nephew always prefers to push ahead and cannot stand how Ward explores the side-quests and random characters in the open world while dabbling in the missions. The nephew worries GTA 6 will not be as fun or engrossing as previous games. Ward is proud he has the fortitude to look beyond the hype, but is confident they will not be let down.

Rockstar Games has long included a wide range of music within the game, but this time they have also created an album consisting of 34 new tracks from artists such as Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Cardi B and Australia's Tame Impala. The developers delayed the game twice to fine-tune their masterpiece. It was originally scheduled for spring 2025, then May this year. Each time, Ward moved his leave to match the dates.

GTA is a playable action movie in which you follow the story of your criminal anti-hero, or anti-heroes, as they explore a world filled with dangerous characters and lucrative opportunities. Those who love movies, music, fashion or American culture will no doubt spot homages, parodies and real-life Floridian locations. Michael Mann's heist movie Miami Vice will be heavily referenced in this game, while US politics and corporations are repeatedly mocked.

One example is the game's version of Facebook, which is called Life Invader. GTA is an extremely violent game, but it is rated R18+ and is clearly made for adults. Those violent acts almost always come at a cost to your player, as NPCs, or non-playable characters, will fight back or call police. Excessively bad acts can have negative implications on your progress.

Lucia Caminos Changes Female Roles

Previous games have lacked a proper female protagonist and, too often, fitted female characters into typecast roles of needy partners, anxious girlfriends, sex workers and so on. But this game looks set to change that with Lucia Caminos. GTA: San Andreas was the game that made Ward fall in love with the series after a family friend shared his copy with him. After running around 1990s Los Santos, Los Angeles, for a couple of hours, he was hooked.

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He thinks that friend's copy may still be on his shelf at home. He came to know the Los Santos streets so well that a few years back, his nephew was attempting to play a remastered version and called him when he was stuck in a section of town. Ward was able to give him directions to his objective over the phone.

The next instalment came in 2008 when he was just a month or so into his first job as a journalist at the Wimmera Mail-Times. He bought GTA 4 from the local games shop during his lunch break but had to work through the afternoon before he could take control of Niko Bellic and explore the five boroughs of Liberty City, New York City.

Game Provided Comfort During Redundancy

He booked time in New York during a US holiday at the end of that year so he could walk the same streets in person. GTA 5 came out in 2013 during one of the most difficult times of his life, as he knew he was about to be made redundant from the old Fairfax Media's suburban newspapers. He bought GTA 5 early to make sure he would still have the game to keep him occupied when his job ended.

So, in between casual shifts, he played GTA 5 across three different PlayStation consoles, including in the last couple of weeks as lead-up to the new game. The big difference this year is that he will be downloading the game straight onto his PlayStation, which will allow him to play it as soon as it goes live at midnight.

He doubts he will last more than an hour or two before needing to sleep, as the times he could play PlayStation all night are long gone. However, he will make good use of those daylight leave hours to travel the length of the map. He also wants to see what Rockstar Games has done with an estimated $US1 to $US2 billion in development and marketing spending.

There is always the chance it will not live up to expectations and there will be adjustments. He still breaks into a nervous sweat after the struggles he had with flying missions in previous games. He worries that microtransactions, the need to buy additional items within the game, will make up a significant part of this game, despite developers saying that will not be the case.

He is happy to pay a little more upfront for extra features, but detests being hit up for more money later on, and knows many other gamers feel the same. Regardless, he is still counting down the hours until November 19. See you all when he gets back.