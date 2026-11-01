Expert says Australian super and bank deposits are well protected from AI hacking risks

A reader asks whether superannuation is safer than bank deposits amid reports of AI hacking and crypto thefts. The adviser says Australian financial systems are well regulated and recommends continuing extra mortgage repayments while salary sacrificing into super.

Recent reports about the possibility of AI hacking into vast areas of the internet, including financial areas, have raised concerns. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have already suffered from such attacks.

Cybersecurity Concerns About Superannuation Safety

A reader named Paul asked whether his money would be safer in the bank than in superannuation. The adviser said being vigilant for scams and hacks is wise, but there is no need to be overly worried. Taking money out of super and putting it under the bed would be unwise. Cybersecurity is not the adviser's area of expertise, but Australia's financial systems are extremely well regulated.

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Teams of experts at the various connections in the money pipes make sure financial records are safe. Consumer protections in Australia are also extremely high, so if something goes wrong, there is recourse. There is more money in the superannuation system than there are deposits in the banks. The proposition that money is somehow safer in the bank is, in this context at least, highly questionable.

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The reader is 39 years old on a salary of 125,000 dollars per year. He salary sacrifices an additional 200 dollars per pay into his super, which is sitting at about 270,000 dollars. He also leases out an apartment with around 285,000 dollars left on the mortgage at around a 6 per cent interest rate.

He has been making extra fortnightly payments of 1000 dollars to pay it down quickly and expects it will be paid off in seven or so years. His question was whether to continue this strategy and then increase contributions to super once the apartment is paid off, or to increase salary sacrificing to super now and take longer to pay off the apartment.

Evaluating Mortgage Repayment And Early Retirement Goals

His goal is to have a decent nest egg so he can retire a little earlier than the standard age. The interest on the mortgage will be tax-deductible because the property is income producing, assuming it receives the grandfathered provisions. There is a solution whereby the after-tax cost of the borrowing is below the expected alternate returns after tax. It could be argued that the reader should slow down on the loan repayment and focus savings elsewhere.

The adviser's inclination, however, would be to continue with the current approach for two reasons. First, we are currently in a rising interest rate cycle, which will likely mean the interest expense will increase and raise the burden of carrying the property. Paying down this debt reduces exposure to rising interest rates and helps the reader retain the property through the cycle.

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Second, the reader's primary goal is to retire earlier than the standard age. Money placed in superannuation is inaccessible until at least 60 years of age. Given the need for earlier access to money, it makes sense to hold wealth elsewhere. The investment property could produce income during that early retirement period.

Importance Of Property Cash Flow In Financial Planning

The adviser would be interested to know the cash flow position of the property. If the property was producing positive cash flow after allowing for all expenses, the reader could perhaps direct some savings to a non-super investment portfolio. That would improve diversification and provide greater options for early retirement. Advice given in this article is general in nature and not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products.

Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.