Greg Chappell reflects on Sandpapergate and cricket culture

Greg Chappell acknowledges his own 1981 mistake and argues the Newlands scandal points to a deeper cultural failure in Australian cricket.

Greg Chappell has reflected on the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, saying he has thought about it more than he expected. He said the feeling that came with it was heavy and familiar.

He sensed Australian cricket had been walking towards something like this for a while, and that many people watched it happen and kept quiet. Channel Nine published his remarks. Chappell made clear he was not writing as a bystander. He said he made his own mistake in 1981 and has lived with it long enough to know shame is rarely about the act alone.

Also read What is in Usman Khawaja's book Sabr and what did he actually say about Sandpapergate?

It is about knowing you had the chance to be better but inexplicably slipped up. He said that is what he saw in the faces of the young men at Newlands. Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft for nine. Smith and Warner were barred from leadership roles.

Chappell said they broke the rules and knew it. Nobody should pretend otherwise, and none of them has. Getty Images published images from the aftermath. Chappell said he could never watch that press conference and see only wrongdoing.

He saw a captain who could not hold himself together and a young opener who looked like he wished the floor would swallow him. He said these were not hardened cheats. They were young men who picked up on what the surrounding environment rewarded and did something they deeply regret and will carry for the rest of their lives. Others from the 2018 squad can say for themselves what they knew, Chappell wrote.

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The culture we built

Some may remember it differently, and that is their right. He then turned to the culture under the heading The culture we built. Simon Longstaff's review found Cricket Australia and the national team had drifted into a culture where winning mattered more than almost anything. Chappell said he read that and felt implicated.

He was part of that world for most of his life, as a player, captain, coach and commentator. He noted Test captain Pat Cummins addressed the media on Friday in an attempt to put the 2018 sandpaper scandal behind him. Getty Images published a photo of Cummins. Chappell said Australians told themselves that hard, fair cricket was Australian cricket.

They admired the stare and the sledge and the refusal to give an inch, and mistook ruthlessness for strength. Nobody sat down and decided to build a culture that would produce Newlands. It crept in. A decision was defended because it worked.

A line was crossed and forgotten because the team won. A young player watched what the senior men let slide and what they cheered. Chappell wished more of them had said much earlier that this was not who they wanted to be. Hard cricket and honest cricket are not opposites, he wrote.

What a single afternoon costs

The best Australian sides he saw were fiercely competitive and still respected the contest. Somewhere along the way, they lost sight of that. Under the heading What a single afternoon costs, Chappell said he knows a bit about being defined by one decision. The underarm still comes up at dinners, in interviews and in letters from strangers, more than 45 years on.

He said he is not after sympathy. He made the call and it was his to own. But it has shown him how long one moment can follow a person, and how little room people leave you to be more than the worst thing you have done. A related report carried the headline: Ball tampering: You can't say sandpaper: Coach allegedly told Smith, Bancroft to lie.

Chappell said there was a fair argument that the bans were too harsh, and a fair argument that they were not harsh enough for men wearing the baggy green. He could see both. What troubled him was the appetite. At times, it felt less like a demand for accountability and more like a hunger to watch someone fall.

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Smith rebuilt his career through hard work and humility, Chappell wrote. Bancroft has spoken honestly about what it did to him. Warner spent years asking for his leadership ban to be reviewed. None of them escaped the consequences, and none should have.

But a game that talks so much about character ought to be able to hold two ideas at once: what happened was wrong, and people can earn their way back. Chappell said he has empathy and admiration for Usman Khawaja for confronting this head on. He said that Khawaja has done it after eight years does not make it any less significant or any less true.

As for the suggestion that Khawaja is doing it to sell a book, Chappell said anyone who says that either does not know the publishing industry or does not know Uzzy. Uzzy is not making it up. Usman Khawaja's memoir, Sabr, is published by Penguin Random House and available from November 10. Chappell said it is tempting to say Newlands was the fault of three men, and the game is cleaner today for having punished them.

Lessons beyond the rules

He does not believe that. The harder lesson points back at the rest of us. Everyone at Newlands knew the rules, Chappell wrote. What failed was whatever sits underneath them, the instinct that tells you what you will and will not do when nobody is stopping you and winning is on the line.

That instinct is learned. It is taught by example, in dressing rooms and boardrooms, by what we reward and what we let slide. Chappell said he meets young people in cricket for whom one bad decision, or a run of bad luck, can mean losing everything. He tells them what he wishes someone had told him: you will be tested on a day when you are tired and under pressure, surrounded by people who want the same result you do.

Knowing the rules will not be enough that day. You will have to ask yourself what kind of person you want to be. He said he did not always ask. Those three young men did not ask at Newlands.

And the culture, which he helped build, never taught them to. Cricket will always ask its players to compete with everything they have got. He would only add that how you compete matters as much as whether you win. We learned that slowly, and at a cost.

He hopes we do not have to learn it again. A related article was headlined: I don't know a bowler who hasn't licked, flicked, scratched or slobbered on a ball. Greg Chappell is a former Australian captain. He led Australia in 48 of his 87 Tests, scoring 7,110 runs at an average of 53.86.