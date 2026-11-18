Nvidia is set to announce third-quarter earnings as former CEO Jensen Huang speaks for the first time since his ouster, expressing willingness to return while the board searches for a permanent leader.

Nvidia is set to announce its third-quarter earnings as former CEO Jensen Huang speaks for the first time since being ousted by the board. In a statement obtained by CNBC, Huang said he made serious mistakes and expressed willingness to return as CEO if the board decides it is in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company, and America.

Investors are eagerly awaiting Nvidia's third-quarter earnings results and are examining every word of Huang's statement released earlier today. Interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress will face intense pressure to provide governance reassurance to investors, updates on the permanent CEO search, and clarity on whether Huang could have any path back. Huang was ousted after the revelation that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman now under investigation for potentially spying on behalf of China.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns from Nvidia After Infidelity Scandal Involving Alleged Chinese Intelligence Operative

Nvidia Board Ousts Former CEO Jensen Huang

The Nvidia board officially parted ways with the 63-year-old cofounder on November 12 after the controversy grew into a crisis spanning Silicon Valley, Washington, and Beijing. In his statement, Huang said: I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the board's independent investigation.

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He also said: Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO.

As of Tuesday US time, the Nvidia board is not considering bringing Huang back, according to a person familiar with the board's thinking. The directors have begun a hunt for a new leader while chief financial officer Colette Kress serves as interim CEO. Nvidia tapped executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to lead the process.

Jensen Huang To Brief Congress On Spy Allegations

Meanwhile, Huang has agreed to brief Congress next month on his affair with the suspected Chinese spy. Huang will appear before a joint meeting of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and China Select committees on December 1, according to a statement from the panels' chairmen. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters at the US Capitol that Huang shouldn't return as CEO.

Asked whether the board should rehire Huang, Jeffries responded, No. He added that while the decision is ultimately up to the company's board, Huang's actions were unacceptable. Investment firms Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management have discussed the idea of Huang returning as CEO.

In a social media post, they cited the extraordinary success of Jensen Huang's leadership over a long period of time and the uncertainty created by his departure in urging the board to take a slow, measured, and deliberate approach to Nvidia's future leadership. That should include the potential return of Jensen Huang, Altimeter's Brad Gerstner and Atreides' Gavin Baker wrote in a letter to Nvidia's board posted on X. SpaceX and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has also expressed support for a comeback.

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Trump And Tech Leaders Weigh In On Huang

Trump said he would not mind the idea of Huang returning. A lot of people are asking Jensen - they think Jensen should go back, Trump told reporters Monday. That certainly isn't a bad idea. Lisa Su, head of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, was also asked about the scandal that has engulfed her biggest competitor.

Jensen has been an incredible leader, she said at a conference in Austin on Tuesday. But we have to separate from the noise. Huang transformed the company from a maker of PC gaming components into the main beneficiary of the AI revolution. Along the way, Nvidia's sales surged to a level never seen in the chip industry, and the company was the first to cross a valuation of $US5 trillion ($7.4 trillion).

Nvidia named chief financial officer Colette Kress as an interim leader while it searches for Huang's permanent replacement. It also elevated board member Harvey Jones to the role of chairman, a job Nvidia hadn't had before. US lawmakers have sought answers from the executive about the alleged espionage plot, while Beijing has denied that it attempted to spy on Huang.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose as traders worried about continuing tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Global investors await the release of Nvidia's third-quarter earnings result, examining every word of Huang's statement released earlier today.