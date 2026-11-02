Matt Canavan to run for Capricornia, setting up showdown with One Nation

Nationals leader Matt Canavan will seek the lower house seat of Capricornia at the next federal election, setting up a likely contest with Pauline Hanson's One Nation. Canavan also vowed to make the election a referendum on Australia's net zero target.

Nationals leader Matt Canavan will seek a lower house seat at the next federal election, ending years of speculation that he would switch from the Senate.

Matt Canavan Seeks Nationals House Seat

He will contest his home electorate of Capricornia in Central Queensland, a Rockhampton-based seat poised to become a battleground for conservative parties. The bid sets up a potential showdown with Pauline Hanson's One Nation, which has committed significant resources to fuel its ongoing surge in support. Canavan's move to seek party endorsement follows Michelle Landry's revelation last month that she would not recontest the next poll.

Also read Matt Canavan to run for lower house seat in Queensland

One Nation's party director James Ashby, Hanson's closest and most influential aide, is based within the electorate. Ashby unsuccessfully ran for the state seat of Keppel within the Capricornia boundary in 2024 and has long teased a run for the federal seat. Regardless of his intention, Capricornia is expected to be hotly contested by One Nation. Canavan acknowledged his position as party leader and a prominent local politician would not guarantee electoral success in Capricornia.

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In a statement released on Monday morning, he said he was putting it all on the line. I am nominating to be a candidate in the House of Reps to help change this country, unleash our nation's potential and bring down the cost of living for all Australian families, he said. As leader of The Nationals, I have a duty to be on the frontline with my team, to get rid of this terrible government.

I realise there is no such thing as a safe seat any more, Canavan said. I may politically die in this endeavour, but I am not going to die wondering. Traditionally a seat that leaned towards Labor, Capricornia was won by Landry for the Liberal National Party of Queensland at the last five elections. At the last poll in 2025, she recorded a primary vote of 36.56 per cent.

Capricornia Polls Show One Nation Surge

Her Labor opponent Emily Mawson recorded 31.9 per cent and One Nation candidate Cheryl Kempton scored 15.5 per cent. While that is a solid result for One Nation, the party's standing in the polls has since surged, and it would expect to secure a higher primary vote. Landry's two-party preferred vote was 55.8 per cent to Labor's 43.41 per cent.

LNP strategists, speaking anonymously to speak freely on party matters, were long concerned about a dip in support in the key electorate without Landry's personal popularity. In the statement announcing his tilt for Capricornia, Canavan said Australia's target for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 was the biggest handbrake on industry in Central Queensland and the nation more broadly. He said the next election would be a referendum on the policy.

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Net zero is pushing up the price of energy, net zero is shipping our jobs overseas and net zero is destroying the natural environment it is meant to protect, through the rollout of industrial-sized wind and solar projects, he said. To get rid of net zero, we need to change the government.

Canavan Targets Net Zero Referendum

I want to make sure the next election is a true referendum on net zero and to do that we must win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, Canavan said. Mawson, who increased Labor's primary by nearly 4 per cent at the 2025 poll, is highly rated by the party internally.

A source with knowledge of internal decisions told this masthead Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is eager for Mawson to run once again, but she is yet to reveal her intention for the next election. The contest in Capricornia is expected to draw significant attention as conservative parties battle for support in Central Queensland.