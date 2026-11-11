Workplace advice column covers overheard executive mockery, pregnancy boundaries and job applications

A workplace advice column responds to three reader questions about overheard executive cruelty, maintaining workplace boundaries during pregnancy and applying for jobs written for an incumbent.

A reader who joined an online meeting early and went unnoticed overheard two senior executives ridiculing several employees. The executives joked about one person's accent, another's weight and a third employee's mental health leave.

The reader asked whether they should expose them, even if doing so may also reveal that they stayed silent. The advice: do not ignore it. These executives are showing contempt for the people they lead and, in the case of someone on mental health leave, breaching individual privacy. It does not matter that the reader stayed silent when they heard what was said; that is a normal reaction.

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How to Report Executive Misconduct

The reader should still say something, using a whistleblower or speak-up line if one exists. Keeping an accurate record is essential, including what was said, when and by whom. If there is no formal way to report the behaviour, report it to someone with authority outside these executives' reporting line if possible, such as a board member or HR leader. Keep what was heard confidential from other colleagues so the comments do not become office gossip.

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Ultimately, responsibility for the outcomes of what was heard must lie with the people who said it. A second reader, a senior leader, said that since falling pregnant they feel sick and exhausted. They usually operate at 150 per cent and have done so for years without complaint, but now they no longer want to work that way.

Colleagues seem to be reacting badly to the sudden shift, and the reader senses disappointment and resentment while setting boundaries and doing what is reasonable. The reader asked how to handle this without feeling guilty or damaging a reputation as a leader, and whether it is reasonable to expect people to adjust temporarily.

Managing Boundaries During Pregnancy

The advice suggests it is possible the reader is hyper-sensitive to their own sense of working less, and what they sense may be their fears rather than what actually exists. With years of hard work behind them, it would only be a true a---hole who would think less of them for slowing down during pregnancy. Others may have loved when the reader worked at 150 per cent, and the reader has likely picked up slack for others for years.

Any disappointment others feel about healthier boundaries is theirs to manage. The reader is not damaging their reputation; if anything, they are a role model for those they lead about working effectively, sustainably and reasonably. Regardless of the reason for slowing down, the reader has chosen the healthier option. Anyone who works at 150 per cent for years will need to set boundaries, or burnout will do it for them.

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This should not be treated as a temporary shift but one to incorporate into life from here on, and career, health, those they lead and family will be thankful. A third reader spotted two government jobs they were keen to apply for. Both ads seemed interested in candidates with significant transferable skills, but on closer investigation they wanted someone who had done the same job before.

Applying for Government Jobs

The reader asked whether it is worth applying for jobs that seem written for an incumbent. Before spending too much time on an application, the advice is to call the person running the process and find out whether the assumption is correct. The advertisement may simply have been written poorly, in which case it is worth asking whether the reader's experience would be considered transferable.

If the reader applies, they should mention their skill set using the employer's language so the transferability of what they know is obvious to others. If the call reveals they want someone who has done the exact role before, the reader will save time writing an application. The reader can also ask whether other openings often come up that their skills may be useful for.

The column also states that respondents will not be asked to provide a name or identifying information, and letters may be edited.