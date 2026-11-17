Wales defeated New Zealand 35-28 in Cardiff, their first win over the All Blacks since 1953, prompting emotional scenes from Welsh legend Jonathan Davies and a sold-out crowd for the next match.

Wales defeated New Zealand 35-28 at the weekend for their first win over the All Blacks since 1953, ending a 72-year drought. The famous 35-28 victory at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff has been described as one of the greatest upsets in rugby history.

Many fans and players were moved to tears after the final whistle, including Welsh legend Jonathan Davies. Davies, known as Jiffy, a dual international and iconic figure in Wales, watched the game with former Wales coach Warren Gatland and England women's coach John Mitchell, both New Zealanders. He said: I shed a little tear at the end, for sure. It was so emotional.

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Jonathan Davies Emotional Victory

Having gone through the pain of being battered by them, it was really, really emotional. If you look at all the great sides Wales have had, none of them have beaten them, and we have been at close to our lowest ebb, recently. That's why the emotion and the support for these lads is so high.

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Welsh fans had stayed away from the match, weary of a 13 per cent Test win rate in the last three years, including an 18-game, 16-month losing run, and with no great confidence in Wales' ability to beat the All Blacks. Millennium Stadium was three-quarters full, with over 18,000 seats unsold, but 55,152 of the most faithful souls turned up and were rewarded with a historic result.

Not only had a Wales win never been posted about on social media, it had not been seen on colour television. The victory was all the more special for former Wales players who faced New Zealand and came up short. Even the mighty Welsh teams of the 1970s, with stars like JPR Williams and Gareth Edwards, did not get it done. The last survivor of Wales' 1953 team, Courtenay Meredith, passed away two years ago, aged 97.

Davies Reflects Historic Win

Davies said: I saw many games of course, but I only played them three times, never at home, and I was heavily beaten three times. I've been lucky enough to beat them in sevens. I've been lucky enough to beat them in league. I've toured New Zealand and beat some provincial sides, but you look at the great teams and the great players and none of them managed to do what those boys did on the weekend.

So, it was really, really incredible. Davies, who played 32 rugby Tests for Wales and 19 league Tests for Wales and Great Britain, and also played for the Bulldogs and Cowboys, said New Zealand appeared to have an air of complacency after coach Dave Rennie gambled by making eight changes to the starting side. Davies said: There seemed to be a lack of urgency when the game started.

It was like, you know, they'll score five tries, we'll score seven tries, that kind of vibe to the game. But it was a good performance for Wales. They played with a bit of adventure and confidence on the attack. And then the ferocity of the defence shocked New Zealand, and the intensity.

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Wales Defense Shocks New Zealand

The Wales goal-line defence did not yield under huge pressure from New Zealand for most of the second half. Davies said: The All Black side panicked a bit because of the ferocity of the game. They were held up four times when usually they would have had the patience and the rugby knowledge to see the ball out wide and the wingers. They had so many options to score wide, but they just went white-line fever.

It was a bit like Rorke's Drift, you know? Rorke's Drift is the famous battle in the Anglo-Zulu war of 1879 in which 150 British soldiers held off 3000 Zulu warriors. A record 11 Victoria Crosses were handed out. Given the benefit of cool-headed analysis, Davies believes the clash with Australia on Saturday will be a more open fixture.

He said: Australia won't be as naive as New Zealand were, which is a remarkable thing to say. They will come to play. Australia need to get a win on this trip and Wales now, on the back of this New Zealand win, they'll be saying if we lose on Saturday, it wasn't worth it. This former Waratahs coach just helped Wales topple the All Blacks.

Next Up The Wallabies

Next up, the Wallabies. Davies believes the 2026 victory will stand the test of time. He hopes all of Wales gets back behind the side, and that has already happened: soaring ticket interest on Monday means the game is sold out. But Davies, who is a strident critic of the Wales Rugby Union, says the win does not solve all the structural issues in Wales rugby.

He also has no time for people who temper Wales' win because New Zealand rested players. Davies said: That's all irrelevant - it was the All Blacks jersey out there, so the feeling was one of genuine euphoria. It was unbelievable.