EU Entry/Exit System Fails to Record Rome Exit, Causing 2.5-Hour Brussels Queue

A traveller discovered the EU's new Entry/Exit System never registered his June departure from Rome, wrongly marking him as an overstayer. Turning up in Brussels to fix the record, he faced a 2.5-hour passport queue and broken EES kiosks.

Europe's new digital Entry/Exit System at passport control is still failing in its primary purpose: tracking movements across the borders of the Schengen Area. One traveller's exit from Rome was never registered correctly, and the mistake went unnoticed for months.

EES Errors Cause Travel Chaos

British travellers have already been turned around and deported from Italy because the EES wrongly stated they had overstayed on a previous visit. Just one missing immigration record, through no fault of the traveller, can send a carefully planned trip into chaos. The problem surfaced only when the traveller checked his own immigration history out of sheer curiosity. He found that in June his exit from Italy had not been processed correctly.

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According to the EES, he was still there, and had now exceeded the 90-day limit for Australian visitors across any 180-day period. The discovery came while planning another trip and entering prospective dates into the European Union's official website. It suggested his travel plans were not OK, all because somebody in Rome did not press the right button before he boarded his flight home.

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He was told he could contact the Italian National Police and request a correction, but an update can take 30 days. That was no use, since his next trip was only a week away. He refused to change his plans just because a passport stamp had been replaced by a dodgy computer system. Expecting a battle at the border, he arrived prepared.

He collated itineraries from earlier European travels and kept boarding passes, which are handy for insurance claims, missing frequent flyer points, or proving where he was and where he was not. US Customs and Border Protection records showed the dates of a Stateside visit made after that trip to Italy. The trip began with an uneventful visit to London, then a quick 41-minute flight from Heathrow to Brussels.

Brussels Queues and Broken Kiosks

The destination was pure coincidence, but it is the birthplace of the EES, so it seemed the right place to clear things up. Expecting paperwork to take time, he packed extra water for a slight delay. Stepping off the aircraft in Brussels, he was greeted instead by a 2.5-hour queue at passport control. Whether it is a first visit since EES or an existing record, everybody without a European passport joins the same queue.

It took almost two hours before the passport desks even came into view. Camaraderie built in the line. Strangers shared lollies and snacks. Some found humour in measuring how long it would have taken to drive from London instead of standing in line.

This traveller became the timekeeper, announcing updates as the queue passed milestones. Two hours drew a grumble. Closer to the front, a new source of comedy appeared. The EES kiosks, normally used to pre-process arrivals before the passport desk, were not merely switched off.

They were properly broken. One kiosk displayed an error message saying it could not find the correct error message for a second problem. Another kiosk was trying to print to a non-existent fax machine. Every screen brought new laughter and bewilderment.

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Those in line stayed in good spirits and everybody respected the queue. Solo travellers in search of a restroom simply said excuse me to the crowd and returned to the same spot without any heat. Everyone was in it together.

Border Officer Fixes Record

Finally at the counter, he tackled the problem head-on. He told the officer the EU website did not seem to match the system, and that Italy might not have recorded his last exit properly back in June. The officer replied, Oh yes, and the preparation saved the day. The officer soon fixed the record and vented his own frustrations.

This keeps happening, he said. This is why the line is so long, it happens a lot. Sorry about that; welcome. The flight had landed in the morning and it was now afternoon, so the arrival screens were devoid of the baggage belt number, and staff were no help.

That was a lesson to listen closely to the airline's announcement on landing, since he had napped through it. Roaming the baggage hall, he eventually spotted his bag on a belt marked Etihad, Abu Dhabi. Not even close. The advice for other travellers is to check your own Schengen status before you fly, and to pack snacks and a drink in case queues are chaotic.

If your file has the same problem, the preparation may be a hassle, but it sure beats getting deported because the computer says no. The author Chris Chamberlin is a points coach who enjoys maximising his points to travel the world in comfort and helping others do the same. His adventures have taken him on almost 1000 flights aboard more than 80 airlines, earning lifetime frequent flyer status along the way. He can be followed on Instagram at chris_chamberlin.