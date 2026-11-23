Molly Meldrum, the music journalist, producer and broadcaster who shaped Australian pop culture through Countdown, has died aged 83. Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry, with calls for a state funeral.

Molly Meldrum, the music journalist, record producer and broadcaster who became an iconic national figure and Australia's conduit to successive generations of chart-topping musicians, has died aged 83.

Profile Talent Management confirmed his death in a statement, saying he was deeply loved by his long-term partner, Yan Wongngam, his family and all who knew him. Meldrum died on Monday, prompting tributes to a man who gave Australia Countdown and shaped the nation's pop culture for decades. Gavin Wood, who provided the voiceover for Countdown and sometimes stood in as host, said working with Meldrum was the wildest ride I ever had.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music legend and Countdown host, dies at 83

Tributes from Australian Music Stars

He was a life force, he was so supportive. He was one of Australia's greatest characters, he told 774 ABC Melbourne. There was not one other person in this country that could have done what Molly did and you would have to have been slightly mad to do it. Mr Wood called for Meldrum to be farewelled with a state funeral given his enormous contribution to Australian music.

Molly had the passion and he had the love, he was just an all-round great guy and everybody loved him, he said. Singer Tina Arena was among those domestic performers championed by Meldrum on the high-rating Countdown. I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Molly Meldrum, a man who made an incredible contribution to the music industry in Australia and abroad. My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends, she said.

Shane Howard, lead singer of Australian band Goanna, said local artists were forever grateful to Meldrum for getting exposure on national television. I think Australian bands in that era, because of Countdown, were given a platform along with international acts and it was groundbreaking, he said. Being on Countdown gave you exposure nationally and it meant as an Australian act you could go and tour to any corner of the country and people had seen you.

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Television and radio presenter Jane Gazzo said Meldrum was a huge influence on her and she developed a strong friendship with him over the years. It's a very sad day for Australian music. We knew that Molly wasn't well for some time but you're never really prepared for when it does happen, she said. You cannot quantify the influence what he has done for Australian music since the 1960s, since he began as a music journalist.

Rock stars loved him. There's something so easygoing, friendly and cheeky about Molly. He was so unique. Meldrum was a passionate supporter of the Melbourne Storm and even had a tattoo in honour of the rugby league team.

Meldrum Passionate Melbourne Storm Fan

He was a lifelong rugby league fan and was the Melbourne Storm number one ticket holder for many years. Molly was an incredibly special supporter of our Club and someone who embraced Melbourne Storm with genuine passion, pride and enthusiasm, Storm CEO Justin Rodski said. We are grateful for the support Molly showed Melbourne Storm over so many years.

His connection with our Club was truly special, and he will always be remembered as a valued member of our Storm family. He will be sadly missed. When Meldrum talked about the small Mallee town of Quambatook, in Victoria's north-west, where he grew up in the 1950s, his memories started close to the ground. He recalled the smell of cooch grass in the summer heat and endless swaying fields of wheat waiting for harvest.

Soon, however, his gaze would rise. As a boy, Meldrum and his friends played a game at dusk, lying on their backs and counting aloud each star that appeared in the pristine night sky. No one persevered longer than a young Ian Meldrum, who noted hundreds, sometimes thousands, of points of light, and all along he yearned to be closer to the celestial bodies. There must be more to life, Meldrum remembered thinking.

If only I could push myself off this planet and discover what would happen. He got so far off this planet that he went into permanent orbit. In November 2003, I spent several enjoyable afternoons watching Meldrum at work and then interviewing him, preparing a magazine profile that would never be written because the publishing company went bust.

The location was Luxor, the house in inner city Richmond that Meldrum, a dedicated Egyptologist, had purchased in the early 1980s and turned into his base of operations. Adobe was predominant, while statues of pharaohs dotted the corners of rooms. Luxor was a home, not a shrine to Meldrum's career. The only piece of rock memorabilia that guests saw was a large, framed photograph of the Beatles, inscribed with personal remarks and autographs by each of the Fab Four.

Life Behind the Music Persona

Without hesitation Meldrum would credit John Lennon as his favourite songwriter of all time. Although he could be coy about his age, with hindsight Meldrum had just turned 60. He was in great shape, the muscles on his arms had a healthy ripple to them, and his skin was deeply tanned. He divided his time between Melbourne and Thailand, had regular DJ bookings and hosted Foxtel's weekly music show The Drum.

Shooting broadcast segments, he worked swiftly and with good humour. In between takes he would check on Ziggy, his beloved shih tzu-cross, or grab a cigarette. Throughout the initial visit I sat to one side watching and discreetly taking notes. Whenever Meldrum walked by he smiled and nodded, not because he knew me but because everyone knew him.

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Meldrum made you feel welcome. He did not hold court. Only later, after we were introduced, did it emerge that Meldrum thought I was a specialist technician called in to repair his plasma screen television. He was apologetic, but I was secretly delighted.

I now had my very own Molly story. There were so many Molly stories that Meldrum would sometimes be surprised when a stranger would introduce themselves and tell him one he had never heard. Were you there when that happened, he would wonder to himself. Some of the stories Meldrum told could be star-studded.

He casually uttered, by way of illustrating an answer, the stupendous phrase Elton, Madonna, Bono to me at one point. But Meldrum would sometimes use tales about his encounters with the famous to subtly comment on his life. At one point during our wide-ranging discussions, Meldrum, like many professional interviewers, was a very tolerant interview subject, he mentioned how he was obsessed by actor Russell Crowe's ability to inhabit a role.

The pair had known each other since the early 1990s and when they had spoken recently, Meldrum asked Crowe how long a role stayed with him after the filming ceased. This fascinated Ian Meldrum because he had been playing the role of Molly Meldrum for much of his life.

Molly, a nickname he earned from a Melbourne DJ in the '60s that was partly a play on the Mallee, worked in front of the cameras, while Ian would wander down to his local supermarket to do the shopping and pick up some afternoon tea for his film crew and guests. If Molly Meldrum became a real obstacle to being Ian Meldrum, I would give it up, he told me.

Ian Meldrum Beyond the Stage

I could not handle that, I enjoy talking to people too much. Countdown finished in 1987 and Ian thought Molly was self-opinionated and an inveterate name-dropper. The public did not see Ian that often. He was a lifelong cricket fanatic who prided himself on seeing every ball at an MCG Test match, a member of Mensa, and a visitor to Egyptian archaeological digs, with a working grasp of Arabic, 27 times between 1969 and 1990.

Also, Ian did not say um near as often as Molly did. Meldrum did not appear overly concerned with how the public perceived him. He put real stock in the opinions of family and friends. Loyalty was a crucial concept to him.

Meldrum had eventually come out as a gay man by simply being himself in the public eye, and he was subsequently open with me about his drinking. He steadily consumed glasses of vodka and orange juice during our afternoon sessions. I love a drink, he noted, seeking neither sympathy nor delivering bravado.

Occasionally, it descended into a bender at a club, he noted, which could go on long into the night and would only end when he, and no one else, decided it was done. Then it was home to Luxor, to sleep, swim, sauna, and self-reflect. Meldrum was larger than life but also quite open. He firmly believed he was still a country boy, a bystander to the mythology and shenanigans.

Often he would use a story he was telling to engage whoever else was in the room with us, whether it was his longtime cleaning lady and friend, Jenny, or his then 17-year-old adopted son, Morgan Scholes. If they got caught up in the narrative, Meldrum was delighted. If they chipped in, he would add evocative details.