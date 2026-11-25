A Melbourne woman who founded a BIPOC hiking group received more than 100 racist comments after sharing the group on a community Facebook page. The group has continued to grow and meets monthly despite the online abuse.

A woman who founded a hiking group for Black, Indigenous and people of colour in Melbourne has described receiving a wave of racist backlash after sharing the group on a local community Facebook page.

More than 100 comments appeared on the page, with people arguing against one another and messaging her to ask if she was OK after being racially abused and attacked. She said the group has since grown and still meets every month. The woman started the BIPOC hiking group about a year ago. She grew up in Melbourne after moving from India as a child with her family, and she never saw people who looked like her out on the trails.

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She wanted to help people from those communities feel safe and included, and starting a BIPOC hiking group seemed the perfect solution. When it came to sharing details about the group online, she was hesitant, but she never expected the reaction she received. She recalled that racism as a child was hard and confusing. In primary school she was called names like Vegemite, poo face and curry muncher.

She felt proud of who she was but felt she did not belong, just because of the colour of her skin. That feeling of not belonging came back when she entered the legal profession, and a third time was when she encountered other forms of exclusion. Whether going out for a mid-week meal, to the annual CFA safety meeting or to a gig, she said there is a void of cultural diversity.

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She shared some of the things people have said to her, including: Why can't you have an easy name like Sarah? Another comment was: Can we come to your home to celebrate Diwali and do moon chanting? We love Indian things. She said she can see the interest, but there is a fine line between appreciating someone's culture and exoticising it.

Navigating Inadvertent Racism and Exoticisation

She questioned whether people would invite themselves to someone else's sacred ceremony to have a gander, and noted that Diwali moon chanting is not a thing in her household. Eventually she had enough of putting herself out there and having to awkwardly engage with inadvertent racism. She said that when you do not see yourself represented, you are not inspired to see yourself there.

She and her husband love sports, being outdoors and challenging their limits, and they fell in love while hiking. A normal couple might go to the movies, but they did overnight hikes. Each mountain brought them closer to themselves and each other. She believes hiking can take anyone away from the hustle and bustle of life and give perspective on how small we all actually are in this huge world.

Out where they live now, there is a popular Facebook group with more than 30,000 members. Posts are usually bird and sunrise photos, extremely detailed weather updates by a trusted weather forecaster, lost dog updates and the occasional question about an insect. But recently, she said, the haters came out to play. She put up a post sharing the BIPOC hiking group details for anyone who might want to join.

What followed was not what she was expecting. There were more than 100 comments, with people fighting against each other. People messaged to ask if she was OK after being racially abused and attacked. Comments included: There's no WHITE in BIPOC, integration not segregation, let's create a white only hiking club and so on.

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There were even comments saying Vote One Nation. There were also comments from people saying that these racist responses showed how much the group was needed in this area. She was shocked to see how uncomfortable the community is with something that is different. She asked why there is a growing need to control, suppress or quash something that people do not agree with.

Creating Inclusive Spaces for Marginalised Groups

Making a space for people who have not always felt represented is not about excluding everyone else, she said. It is about creating an entry point as well as a community with people who may have shared experiences, and helping those people feel comfortable participating. She noted that the value of these spaces is already understood in other parts of the community, whether it is Men's Sheds, women-only gym sessions or other groups that bring people together.

It is not about segregation, nor is it about integration. It is about belonging, identity and not having to give up who you are. No-one should ever feel expected to leave a part of themselves at the door to be accepted by the wider community. Melbourne is home to more than 140 different cultures, she wrote, and residents speak 230 different languages and practise over 110 faiths.

From Korean playgroups, Maori choirs, Chinese Jazz dance classes to Arabic women's groups, there is something for everyone. She described it as a literal joy to live in a country where she gets to learn so much about other people. It is such a juxtaposition, she said, to then have those who tell others to F--- off back to where you came from if you don't like it here.

She thinks that they are the ones who do not like it here and struggle to accept the amazingly diverse society we all live in. A lot of people are on edge these days, armour up and ready to fight, she said. She called for things to calm down. People do not have to agree with everyone, or even like everyone, but surely we can listen to each other, she wrote.

She decided not to promote her hiking group on that community Facebook page any more. But she is proud to say that her BIPOC hiking group grew and found its people, who come together every month from across the city. Recently, one of the regular hikers told her: this hiking group has been the highlight of 2026 for my partner and me. That is why she will keep running it.

Whether one or 15 people turn up, she said, we all deserve to feel like we belong.