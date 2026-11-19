New data from Australia, Britain and the US shows a growing share of young people reaching adulthood without romantic experience, as those affected describe the grief, stigma and shifting norms of singlehood.

About 31 per cent of Australian teenagers aged 14 to 18 had never been in a romantic or sexual relationship, according to the National Survey of Australian Secondary Students and Sexual Health, which gathered data on almost 7000 teenagers in 2021.

More than half of that group reported currently being in a relationship. International data paints a similar picture. In Britain, 33 per cent of 18- to 29-year-olds had never been in a relationship, according to a recent YouGov survey. In the US, only 31 per cent of young people were actively dating, either casually or exclusively, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey.

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Kristen Edwards Chooses Single Life in Sydney

Kristen Edwards, 33, loves her life in Sydney. She has rich friendships, a fulfilling career and lives in an apartment she owns. But one thing, or person, has always been missing. Edwards, who works in e-commerce, has never had a boyfriend, something she talks openly about on TikTok.

I have this single life that they are competing with, and I want somebody who is going to add to that and make life more meaningful, says Edwards. She is looking for someone kind who treats her well, but does not have a wish list of physical attributes or personality traits. I am not willing to settle, which I know is a huge cliche, she says.

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But I have seen grand ideas of love in my friends, and I have also seen versions of it that are not so grand. Despite being happy with her life, Edwards says there is a certain grief that comes with singlehood, particularly for a self-professed romantic who grew up seeing her parents idyllic marriage of 36 years.

In a lot of cases, my friends have been in multiple relationships and they are celebrating the birth of their second or third child and I still have not heard the words I love you, she says. Edwards finds birthdays, Christmas and travel particularly difficult. More than this, she has always dreamed of being a mother, but is not sure being a single parent is viable financially or practically.

I do not know if I should use the word failure, but solo motherhood would feel like I have not achieved something that is so important to me. I have always dreamed of having a family unit and having a child with a husband who loves me, she says. For Edwards, who is actively dating, being single carries a certain stigma and lack of understanding, particularly from couples.

We almost blame single people for being single because they have not worked on themselves or do not have the right attitude towards themselves, but I have done the work, and I am happy with myself. I am still waiting for all these firsts, and it does make you look at yourself and say what is unappealing about me.

There is this constant battle of, well, there must be something wrong with me if I have not been chosen or pursued the way everyone around me has. Dr Maddison Sideris, a sociologist at Deakin University who studies young people digital intimate practices, points out it is not just relationships. Traditional markers of adulthood such as moving out of home are also shifting.

Particularly for women, they have got greater economic independence that influences what they expect from intimate relationships, she says. COVID impacts any interruption to romantic development for that cohort, from intimacy to navigating rejection, the messiness and unpredictable nature of relationships, all of those things you cannot really replicate through a screen, she says. Sideris says relationship trajectories themselves are shifting. While some young people, like Edwards, are yearning for romance, others have different priorities.

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Situationships And Entry Level Boyfriends Rise

An increasing number of young people are finding themselves trapped in the no-man s land of situationships, a relationship that resembles a committed partnership without the commitment or labels. In The Cut, writer Sadie Kargman makes a case for the entry-level boyfriend, a romantic partner you might not necessarily see yourself with long-term but who can help teach the vital skills needed for a relationship.

American youth pollster Dr Daniel Cox has argued Gen Z have found themselves in an entirely new landscape. Sideris published a paper about the effects of long-term singlehood on women, and how the invisible burden and grief it carries accumulates, or sticks, over time. Indeed, even as relationship norms have evolved, coupledom is still the norm in 2026. Those associations do not simply disappear because attitudes towards singlehood have become more progressive.

Two women Sideris spoke to, both in their 30s, spoke about feeling like they needed to rely on dating apps to find a partner. But that led to a lot of frustrations and fatigue. They talked about the repeated rejections, starting these same conversations over and over again but not feeling like they were getting much back from the matches, says Sideris.

Dating For Experience Becomes Common Strategy

Phoebe Rogers, a clinical psychologist and founder of The Relationship Space, says she often works with women in their 40s who have never had long-term partners. But one recent client was dating for the exact purpose of gaining relationship know-how.

She said to me, Phoebe, I just need to put myself out there, I need to get the experience, learn how to communicate my needs and my feelings and figure out what is right for me, and that will give me a lot of data and information. Uday Kumar, 42, is now in a happy relationship. But before his girlfriend he had never dated, something she initially saw as a red flag.

When Kumar s marriage ended in 2023, he found himself living out a specific kind of pain he had never felt before: heartbreak. It was the first time I was actually going through that, so it was very, very depressing, says the IT manager. The pain was made more acute by the fact his family was in India.