Podcast Beast Must Die Examines 1955 Canberra Axe Murder and History of Abused Women Who Killed

A new true-crime podcast explores the 1955 Canberra axe murder and a long history of abused Australian women acquitted after killing violent husbands.

A new true-crime podcast called Beast Must Die examines a shocking axe murder that took place in Canberra in 1955. The podcast was released at around the same time as a Monash University Domestic Violence Death Dashboard.

That dashboard tracked 2234 homicides in Victoria between 2000 and 2026 and looked at 336 intimate partner murders. The dashboard showed that 80 per cent of those killed were women. In 99 per cent of the cases, the murderer had been abusing them. It also showed that in 73 per cent of the cases when women killed their partners, they were killing the primary abuser in the relationship.

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Contradicting Domestic Violence Myths

The researcher noted this contradicts Pauline Hanson's claim that domestic violence is a two-way street. The data shows a superhighway going one way and a tiny laneway coming the other way. The phenomenon highlighted by journalist Perry Duffin is consistent with the way it has always been in this country, according to the podcast host. This is not a recent phenomenon, and there are a couple of significant aspects to it historically.

What has fascinated the host is how the law itself, which was so brutal to women in allowing domestic violence to occur unfettered, could then flip and acquit the abused woman if it was established that the abuse really was terrible, as occurred in the 1955 case. For most of Australian history, women most often could not get a divorce on the basis of their husband's cruelty or ill-treatment.

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Men had the legal right to use violence against their wives to keep them under control. As one history of cruelty in Australian divorce states, the law deemed violence by the husband to be necessary to control disruption in the family and to restrain a wife who threatened the marriage by irrational behaviour or by attempting to leave the home.

Only in cases where the man went too far might the wife successfully complain to the police or to the divorce courts. And it was pretty much like that until 1975 when no-fault divorce came in. Before that, women were often trapped in marriages, brutalised, and there was very little that they could do about it.

Historical Legal Treatment of Abused Women

So the law aligned with that appalling ancient ditty, sometimes mistakenly attributed to Chaucer: A wife, a dog, and a chestnut tree, the more you beat them, the better they be. Until an abused woman actually killed or tried to kill her husband, and then when they went to court, all of a sudden the all-male juries, because the juries really were all male until the 1970s in NSW, tended to believe the cause of self-defence or provocation, and they would often acquit.

It was quite an extraordinary situation where the law ultimately would recognise that women had suffered, but it would take a murder for that to be recognised. So it was a really strange contradiction. The Argus initially reported: On Tuesday night a man, named Edward Cushion, was fatally stabbed by his wife in a tent within a mile of Taradale. The deed was committed whilst the deceased was perpetrating one of a series of outrages upon her.

After hearing the evidence, the judge acquitted her. A similar case was in 1910 in Armidale when Caroline Buckman, married for 21 years, told the court her abuse had begun three months after she was wed. It was a story of shocking ill-treatment. She shot her husband when he was in a rage and threatening her and the children.

Jury Verdicts in Historical Homicide Cases

The jury deliberated for 10 minutes and found it was justifiable homicide. In Sydney in 1917, Annie Clifton drew a razor across her husband's throat as he was hitting her over the head with a bottle. This jury found manslaughter with a strong recommendation to mercy. The judge said the dead man met his death after a long series of cruel acts.

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He released her on bond. In 1935 in Brisbane, the jury took just seven minutes to acquit Ruby Lissaman of shooting her husband, agreeing it was in self-defence. When they announced the verdict, the court erupted in clapping and the judge told the sobbing accused: I sincerely hope your future life will be happier than your past life has been. I hope that both you and your children will have some kindness shown to you.

In his summing up to the jury, the judge said: I think you will come to the conclusion that the deceased was cruel to his children and abominably cruel to his wife. He was worse than cruel. He was not an ordinary creature at all. There were many other cases where judges said husbands had been creatures who forced perversions on their wives.

In the opening podcast episode about the 1955 murder, the host only used K to identify the surname. After what happened, the woman decided to completely disappear, and it is possible she is still alive at 101 years old, together with her descendants. The host wanted to tell her story without necessarily visiting upon her and her descendants the terrible troubles they have done well to move on from.

Protecting Privacy in True Crime Podcasts

The host would rather that people who may be related to people in the case do not find out about it inadvertently. Her husband was a very good footballer in both rugby league and rugby union, and even something of a war hero. He had been at both the siege of Tobruk and the Battle of El Alamein.

He then came home and underwent a really acrimonious divorce with his first wife before becoming the secretary of the ACT branch of the RSL. He was very outspoken on all sorts of issues relating to the federal administration and Canberra's administration and was frequently on radio, speaking his mind. On paper, he was a hail-fellow-well-met type. But her defence counsel said he was an angel in the street and a devil in the home.

He displayed the morals of the fowl yard. Letters in his possession showed he had approached marriage like choosing an animal from the stockyard. He wanted a woman to look after his children and satisfy his desires, when he was not out drinking and gambling their money away. The court heard he was a monster. His wife, our Mrs K, ultimately killed him with an axe.