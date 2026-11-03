Tasmanian Wilderness Explorer Tour Covers 1980km in 12 Days

A 12-day Outback Spirit tour across Tasmania covers 1980 kilometres, from Cradle Mountain and Port Arthur to Queenstown, with wildlife sightings, local food and expert guides Maddy and Robin Gentle.

A 12-day Tasmanian Wilderness Explorer tour with Outback Spirit covers 1980 kilometres and includes Cradle Mountain, Port Arthur, Freycinet National Park, Woolmers Estate, The Nut and Queenstown.

The tour travels in a 26-seater Mercedes-Benz 1835 coach-body truck, with a group of 22 people. When the ferns clear and the cragginess of Cradle Mountain comes into high definition above Dove Lake, my breath catches. The 1545-metre-tall igneous dolerite monolith looms large against an uncharacteristically blue sky. I am on the tour and one of a handful of my 22-person group wandering the six-kilometre Dove Lake circuit this morning.

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Exploring Tasmania With Local Guides

Despite rain following us from Hobart, via pit stops in Coles Bay, Launceston and Smithton, the skies have cleared. The landscape is still and the wildlife is out in force. Mother Nature is putting on a show. The vehicle is stewarded by Maddy and Robin Gentle, a husband-and-wife pair who have worked with Outback Spirit for many years.

Robin tells me: To do this, you really have to love the place, and we really love it. We live here. We are so proud of what Tassie has got to offer. They spend their summers in their home state of Tasmania and winters doing the equivalent regional tours in Queensland, where the pair once lived.

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Our 26-seater coach takes the curves and corners of Tasmania's notoriously narrow roads with ease, bobbing along over the Bass, Midlands and Tasman highways while we are cushioned in leather with new-season nectarines in a basket within easy reach. Before Cradle Mountain, we experience Tasmania's convict history with a warm afternoon wander through the Port Arthur Historic Site, fly over Freycinet National Park in a helicopter and see where the stunning pink granite meets the aqua-blue sea of Wineglass Bay.

We also stroll the famous rose gardens and sniff many of the 350 rose varieties at UNESCO World Heritage-listed Woolmers Estate, and ascend The Nut in Stanley, a giant flat-topped volcanic rock, after scones at the Van Diemen Ice Creamery. We pull up at road stops, where Maddy and Robin orchestrate multi-course lunches featuring local cheese, vegie boards, DIY wraps and fruit platters, with an ever-present supply of hot water for tea.

We explore a Cape Grim wind farm, learn about the origins of the Van Diemen's Land Company at Highfield House on the north-west coast, and walk across Australia's oldest bridge at quaint Richmond. It is day six of the 12-day tour when I arrive at Dove Lake. When I was a small child, I waddled around the lake with my parents and aunt on a brief holiday. Since then, in fact months before this trek, I have moved to Tasmania.

Wildlife Encounters At Cradle Mountain

This is my first time back at Cradle Mountain since toddlerdom. I catch pademelons moving through the Ballroom Forest, their bouncing the only noise, and watch a waterfall churn into the tannin-dark lake via mossy arteries. A low branch in front of me is so heavy with moss that it looks fit to snap. It is otherworldly.

A fellow traveller catches up to me at a bench, where I have paused to pull out an instant camera and my notepad. Words would not capture our human insignificance, so instead we nod at each other with goofy grins and a mutual disbelief at our luck. In companionable silence, we eat packed bananas and stone fruit before tucking peels and pits in our packs.

I feel a sense of clarity that points me towards reconsidering the direction of my life. I imagine Gustav Weindorfer and Kate Cowle, the pioneering botanists and conservationists largely responsible for the national park designation of this region, shared a similar sentiment. We rejoin our group at the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair visitor centre, a mountain-shaped edifice of steel and timber. Willamina, a wombat, is here too, scratching against a buttongrass sedge while munching contentedly.

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We exchange pleasantries with Willamina until she toddles away mid-conversation, then head back to Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge for an afternoon stroll around the onsite alpine forest. Stand still and make way, Robin bellows from the front as another rotund quadrupedal marsupial jiggles past. We are interacting with them on their terms. Satisfied with the second spontaneous wombat sighting of the day, he leads us further into the foliage as a gentle rain spittles.

Our return to the chalet coincides, of course, with a pre-dinner cheese-tasting. In time, the early mornings feel less harsh and the camaraderie among our group is easy. We wear our name badges everywhere, but they are unnecessary after the third dinner, a menu of share plates of beef carpaccio sprinkled with mauve garlic flowers and crispy capers, grilled asparagus topped with crushed local hazelnuts, and creamy gnocchi at Launceston's Grain of the Silos.

We pass the Vale of Belvoir, a conservation area David Attenborough used as the backdrop for Walking with Dinosaurs, when we depart Cradle. Clouds hang low and dense, obscuring the mountain altogether, while spinifex hides echidnas and rust-coloured endemic scrub colours the horizon. My phone loses service en route to the west coast, once known for its impenetrable wilderness and booming mining industry, but flicks back when we pull up outside in Queenstown.

Queenstown Mining Heritage And History

The art deco masterpiece has been restored by locals, and retains its character almost 100 years after it opened for talkies. Welcome to the end of the world, says co-owner and local Anthony Coulson. You made it. His voice echoes through quiet streets; it is, after all, mid-morning and many of the town's 1900-odd residents are at work.

It is a far cry from the 10,000 who once called this town home, but Queenstown remains the west's most populated town. The stationmaster's house, designated to the overseer of the Mount Lyell Mining and Railway Company, the company that built the railway to connect Queenstown to Strahan, commands the hill, and the huge post office stands as a testament to the scale of industry that operated here.

It is also evident in the rust-coloured Queen River, which runs orange decades since the ceasing of mining operations.