Writer Embraces Whatever Who Cares Mantra After Downsizing to a Townhouse

A writer reflects on decluttering 128 years of family possessions, choosing bold home design despite criticism, and adopting a Whatever Who Cares mantra that challenges her lifelong habit of playing small.

A writer who recently downsized into a townhouse has adopted a Whatever Who Cares mantra that is changing how she lives. The move was brutally exhausting but enormously liberating.

She sifted through and responsibly chucked a combined 128 years of junk. The townhouse suits her little family of fun-but-slightly-fading Gen X parents and one Gen Z daughter on the precipice of her never-home era. It feels so good to declutter, detach and decomplicate their lives. She wanted to intentionally embody enough-ness.

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They went from a family with so much excess you would think they were preparing for a zombie apocalypse to now having just one of what they need and no more. As a card-carrying sentimentalist, she says it has not been easy. She is a collector of stuff and hoarder of memories. She loved her things and misses being surrounded by them.

Creative Design Brings House To Life

When space is scarce, you keep things sparse, so you are minimalist by default. To her the townhouse feels less like a home and more like a serviced apartment, except the cleaners have forgotten to come. So she decided that bold and creative design would bring the us into their house. Think colour-washed bedrooms, wallpapered ceilings and stairs that rainbow their way from one floor to the next.

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Maybe a mirror ball in the bathroom. It was a homage to whimsy and joy, and a serious lapse in judgment according to anyone she shared her plans with. Apparently what she imagined was committing aesthetic atrocities. Who cares what anyone thinks, she asked.

Who cares about resale. Why would she limit this home's potential out of some fear of it being too much for other people. Of course it is her house and she can do what she wants, but individuality is a fragile thing and consensus is very convincing. Enough people told her to consider resale and future imaginary buyers that she paused.

Theory Changes Life And Mindset

She put her plans and Pinterest on pause for a moment. She pondered whether she should be making more sensible choices, be more broadly acceptable, offend the fewest possible people, play it safe. After a week ruminating, she landed on the theory that changed her life. Who cares what anyone thinks.

Who cares about resale. Why would she limit this home's potential out of some fear of it being too much for other people. We live here now. So whatever.

Who cares. As she adopted her new-found mantra, she observed how often in other parts of her life she needed it. Am I too old to wear this. Whatever.

Who cares. Should I have said that thing in the meeting. Did that person think I was too loud. Whatever.

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Who cares. Can my neighbours hear me singing Chandelier by Sia at the top of my voice, a song she can neither sing nor has any right inflicting on others. Whatever. Who cares.

Playing Bold Challenges Middle Age Invisibility

She loved this new sensation of freely playing big and bold. She was also deeply challenged by a truth she had to admit. That is, she has in many ways in recent years deliberately chosen to be small. There is a lot said about middle-aged women becoming invisible and of course there is truth in it.

Society conspires to disappear us, and we are not responsible for the cultural forces that devalue us as we get older. But if she is honest with herself, she can see at times she has been complicit in her own disappearance. There has been good reason. In the strange and unsettling years when she released her younger self without yet knowing who she is becoming, she felt a loss of confidence and felt more self-conscious.

So her response was to retreat and become more cautious. She dulled the colour and quietened the creative. She minimised her maximalist side until bit by bit there was less and less of her she liked. To a degree it was easier than fighting to be seen.

Partly because she is very tired and has forgotten how to dress. Sometimes even leaving the house requires more effort than she can muster. But this new home and her urge to splash passion and fun across every room is breathing life back into the me she has always liked best. It has released her from needing to know how things will turn out.

The joy is in the trying, the playing and the doing without always having one eye on the future. She is excited to see what you do with the Whatever Who Cares theory. She will be using hers to choose the brightest colours, the boldest patterns and wallpaper she may one day regret. But you guessed it. Whatever. Who cares. She lives here.