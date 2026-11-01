Former principal Adam Voigt says school choice should focus on belonging, not fees or ATAR

Adam Voigt, a former principal with 32 years of experience, says parents choosing a high school should prioritise belonging and teacher quality over fees, facilities and ATAR scores, and warns that public school underfunding has been a policy choice.

A former principal with 32 years of experience as a teacher, principal and system leader says parents choosing a high school for their year 6 child should focus on belonging and teacher quality rather than fees, facilities or ATAR scores.

Adam Voigt, founder and CEO of Real Schools and author of a new book, spent decades sitting with hundreds of families nervously weighing this decision. He says there is nothing wrong with the parental instinct to ask whether the local school is good enough, but the question has been engineered over decades to point parents in a particular direction. That direction leads towards waiting lists and unmanageable fees. It coaxes parents towards the school that feels like a utopian promise.

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Voigt says families are making one of the most consequential decisions of their child's life in a system deliberately tilted against the option they are walking past. Wellbeing is an important factor in choosing a high school. Research shows what makes a school good: it is not uniforms or facilities, not the student cohort's socio-economic, religious or ethnic composition, and not a capital works project or even a median ATAR.

The consistent predictors of good life outcomes are a relational culture where students feel known and safe, teacher quality and stability, leadership that fosters deep belonging, and a community with a shared sense of purpose. None of these are owned by a sector and none appear in any fee schedule. Voigt advises visiting a prospective school in person, not on an open day when everything is window dressed, but on an ordinary Tuesday.

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Walk the grounds and observe how teachers talk to students in the corridor. Notice whether the principal knows kids by name. Talk to parents whose children already attend, but choose them carefully. The loudest voices in the toxic WhatsApp group are rarely the most reliable narrators.

Teacher Quality And Belonging Matter

Find a parent whose child is similar to yours and ask them honestly: does your kid feel known here? Check the MySchool website data if compelled, but remember that a school's improvement trend over time tells you far more about teaching quality than a raw year 7 NAPLAN score ever will. Victorian public school students get the nation's least funding from government. Belonging is no soft extra, according to the research.

It is the engine of learning. Children who feel they belong learn more, persist longer and flourish further. Australia's PISA results show that 30 per cent of students do not feel they belong at school. The problem with sorting children by the financial means of their parents is that belonging is harder to build in a school that begins from a position of competitive self-selection.

A deal to fully fund Victorian public schools was trumpeted as the biggest investment in public schools ever. What went less celebrated by the pollies is when that full funding arrives: 2034. A child starting year 7 today will have finished school before the money arrives. Victoria is currently the lowest-funded public school system in the country.

Yet the promise to fix it depends on the result of a state election weeks away that the current government seems unlikely to win. Australian students' reading and maths results have plunged in global rankings. The underfunding that has made parents anxious about public schools was not a verdict on their quality. It was a policy choice.

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Funding Choices Shaped Public Perception

Decades of funding decisions directed more public money per student to private schools than was required to meet their minimum schooling requirements as set out in the Gonski reforms. Meanwhile, public schools absorbed proportionally 2.4 times the number of disadvantaged students, 2.7 times the number of First Nations students and higher numbers of students from non-English-speaking backgrounds. The perception gap between sectors worrying parents at kitchen tables was not discovered by them. It was constructed.

Schools For All Australia put it succinctly: By continuing to under-resource public schools we have, as a nation, pushed parents to feel like better-resourced schools are a better choice. In many ways this is a false narrative. When you choose your local public school, you are also doing something that goes beyond your own child's benefit. You are keeping that school strong for the kid next door whose parents do not have the same options you do.

Every family that leaves makes that school harder for the ones who stay. Every family that stays makes it stronger for everyone. That is not a guilt trip. That is called citizenship.

Public Schools Build Strong Communities

Canada, our peer in prosperity and stability, sends 92 per cent of its children to public schools without suffering for it. What it has built over generations is a school system that functions as a piece of civil infrastructure, like a road or a hospital, but not a market.

Public schools are one of the few institutions left in Australian life where a child from a professional family sits next to a child from a working family, where differences are not filtered before these students connect. This mixing is not a consolation prize of public education. It is the point. A school sorted by wealth teaches children, day after day, that the world is made of people like them.

The public school down the road teaches them the truth, and navigating that truth is what prepares a young person for adult life. What is a better question to ask when choosing a school? Not just: is this school good enough for my child? But: what kind of adult do I want my child to become, and which school is built for that?

The evidence suggests the answer, more often than the marketing implies, is the school at the end of your street.