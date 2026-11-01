Six-year CGT rule may exempt rented former home from capital gains tax, adviser says

A 72-year-old single homeowner planning to sell her former residence for about $1.5 million can likely avoid capital gains tax under the six-year main residence rule, while a separate reader asks whether sharing a $60,000 club prize would affect the pension, and a couple with a $3 million home and $255,000 mortgage seek advice on superannuation and debt.

A 72-year-old single homeowner planning to sell her former residence can likely avoid capital gains tax because of the six-year main residence rule, according to advice in response to her question.

She bought the home in 2007 for $860,000 following her divorce and lived in it as her principal residence until two years ago, when she moved out and rented it. The property is going to auction in February, and the agent estimates it is now worth $1.5 million. She intends to move permanently into her beach house and give some of the sale proceeds to her children.

Also read Poland Begins National Mourning After Far-Right Terror Attack in Krakow Leaves Six Dead

She asked whether she would have to pay capital gains tax because the property has been rented for the past two years. She also asked whether contributing about $200,000 of the proceeds to superannuation would trigger the 15 per cent contributions tax, or whether it could qualify as a downsizer contribution. Her current superannuation balance is $1.4 million.

Six Year Main Residence Rule

The six-year capital gains tax rule allows a former home to continue being treated as a main residence for up to six years after moving out, even if it is rented to tenants. Provided she does not treat another property as her main residence for tax purposes during those two years, she should be able to sell the property without paying capital gains tax.

Advertisement

She could use the downsizer-contribution provisions, but because she is under 75 and her superannuation balance is below $2.1 million, she could also contribute the $200,000 directly to superannuation as a non-concessional contribution, using the bring-forward provisions if eligible. No 15 per cent contributions tax applies to non-concessional contributions. That approach would preserve the downsizer contribution option in case she needs to downsize again in the future.

There are no upper age limits or total superannuation balance limits on downsizer contributions, although other eligibility conditions apply. In a separate question, a group of six pensioners who are members of a local club regularly visit for meals and a chat. The club holds regular Badge Nights, at which a member's membership number is drawn to win a cash prize that can be as high as $60,000.

Before each draw, they have agreed that if one of them wins, the prize will be shared equally among all six. The reader asked whether distributing $6000 to each of the other members would be considered gifting by Centrelink, potentially leaving the winner with an additional $20,000 counted as part of their assessable assets for the next five years. If the winner received $60,000 and gave $6000 to each of the other five members, that would distribute $30,000.

Centrelink allows pensioners to give away $10,000 in a financial year, subject to a maximum of $30,000 over five financial years, without affecting their pension. Assuming no other gifts had been made, the remaining funds would normally continue to be counted as an asset for five years and would also be subject to deeming under the income test.

Centrelink Gifting Rules for Pensioners

However, if there is a genuine agreement in place before the draw that any winnings will be shared, the payments may not be gifts at all, but distributions of money to which the other members are entitled. Getting Centrelink's view on the arrangement before the next draw could make a significant difference. In a third question, a couple who are both 62 have $255,000 left on the mortgage for their family home, which is worth about $3 million.

Advertisement

The variable interest rate on the mortgage is currently 6.8 per cent. One earns $115,000 a year and the other earns $85,000 a year. They have $530,000 and $400,000 in superannuation respectively, and neither is currently salary sacrificing. One is happy to work until retirement age, but the other would like to start reducing his working days over the next few years.

Superannuation and Mortgage Strategy

They keep procrastinating over whether to sell the family home and buy something cheaper. If they keep the family home, they asked whether they should draw down on super to repay the mortgage. They are in a strong financial position, with a home worth about $3 million, combined superannuation of $930,000 and a relatively modest mortgage of $255,000. The first suggestion is to take full advantage of the tax benefits available through superannuation while both are working.

Assuming their salaries are exclusive of superannuation, the employer's compulsory 12 per cent contribution would be $13,800 a year for one and $10,200 for the other. With the concessional contributions cap now $32,500 each, they could salary sacrifice an additional $18,700 a year and $22,300 respectively. That is an extra $41,000 a year going into superannuation between them, taxed at just 15 per cent instead of their marginal tax rates.

These are full-year figures, so if they start salary sacrificing part way through the financial year, they will need to check how much their employers have already contributed and how much room remains under their individual caps. The partner may also be eligible to use unused concessional contribution caps carried forward from previous years, given his superannuation balance is below $500,000.

This could provide an opportunity to contribute even more at concessional tax rates, provided he has sufficient taxable income to make it worthwhile. As for the mortgage, at 6.8 per cent it is costing about $17,340 a year in interest if the full $255,000 remains outstanding. Paying it off would give a guaranteed, tax-free saving at that rate, which is certainly attractive.

However, there is reluctance to start withdrawing large amounts from superannuation while both are still working and building retirement savings. Although both are over 60, unrestricted access to super generally requires retirement or ceasing an employment arrangement after turning 60, unless another condition of release has already been met. The partner could also investigate a transition-to-retirement pension, which may allow him to reduce his working hours while supplementing his income.