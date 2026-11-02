Exchange student says Australian universities fail to prepare graduates for careers

A University of Sydney student who spent a semester at the University of Pennsylvania says Australian universities lag in teaching delivery, career focus and student belonging.

A University of Sydney student who returned from an exchange at the University of Pennsylvania has warned that Australian universities are failing to prepare graduates for life after graduation.

Allegra Schubert, who went to Philadelphia halfway through a five-and-a-half-year degree, said the content at Penn was not harder than at home. Her subjects were pitched at roughly the same level as their USyd equivalents and assessed in much the same way, with a similar weekly workload. What differed, she wrote, was the delivery. Her Penn professors wrote everything by hand on a blackboard and worked through each problem in real time.

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At Sydney, lecturers often display pre-typed solutions and narrate over them, which she found efficient but ultimately detrimental to learning. Penn lectures were not compulsory, but they were not recorded either. Missing one left a friend's notes as the only recourse, so attendance became self-enforcing. Small weekly homework tasks, worth only a few per cent of the grade, obliged her to consolidate each week's material instead of cramming in the final fortnight.

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She also faced cold calling. In classes small enough to allow it, everyone was called on once or twice a session. At USyd, she said, a participation mark can usually be secured with one perfunctory comment, after which students are free to drift off. For someone who had never voluntarily raised a hand in an Australian lecture, this was petrifying, but it was also where she learnt the most.

By the end of semester, her professors knew almost every student by name. At USyd, that relationship is largely outsourced to tutors, usually postgraduate students and, in her early years, undergraduates barely older than her. The biggest difference of all, she said, was the students. Every American she met could articulate precisely why they were doing their degree and where it would take them.

American Students Have Clear Career Goals

Second-year students outlined career trajectories that ran all the way to retirement. They also asked questions constantly, volunteered answers without fear of being wrong and posed silly questions without embarrassment. Australian lecture theatres, she wrote, typically play out differently: the lecturer pleads for a response, endures a long silence, then supplies the answer. Tall poppy syndrome, as far as she could tell, had not been granted a visa.

Three years into a dual degree, Schubert said she was not sure where it was leading, and neither were most of her Australian university friends. She does not think her American classmates are more intelligent, but they had been asked much earlier and more insistently what they wanted to do with their lives. For high-demand courses, an Australian teenager's future hinges on a few weeks of exams in Year 12, distilled into a single number.

American students carry that pressure across years of grades, testing, sport and side projects, and are nudged from the start of high school to work out what genuinely interests them. Her ATAR, not her ambition, chose her degree, she said. She acknowledged the American approach is no utopia. It favours families who can pay for private tutoring and admissions consultants.

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Universities Compete for Student Enrolments

Still, it makes teenagers confront a question that Australia puts off for half a decade. Another difference is how American universities compete for enrolments. Top universities chase the same students by focusing on the experience. Some campuses have built lazy rivers; at Penn, faculties hosted dinners, the Dean threw a formal, and societies handed out doughnuts and sodas by the armful.

Her sock drawer, she now realises, was a line item in a marketing budget. Australia's roughly 40 universities are almost all public, large and broadly comparable, and with domestic fees regulated, their fiercest contest is for international students. The domestic student experience is largely overlooked. The 2025 Student Experience Survey found that only 37.3 per cent of domestic undergraduates enrolled on campus attended all their classes in person.

Of those, 54.4 per cent felt a sense of belonging, compared with 45.5 per cent of students who mixed online and in-person classes. Schubert said she is not suggesting Australia import the American system, price tag and inequity included. But much of what made Penn's classrooms work would cost very little here. Lecturers could work through problems by hand and cold call in classes small enough to allow it.

Universities Must Push Students Further

The people who set the exam could learn the names of the people sitting it. If high school is too late to fix, universities must pick up the slack. In Australia, the name on your testamur rarely sets you apart. What distinguishes a graduate is what they did beyond the syllabus: the project they built, the team they played in, the society they ran.

Universities should push students towards these from first year. Most students, she wrote, are at university to land a career and an income that can support the life they want to live. Penn won her over with socks, but she is asking Australian universities for something worth far more: graduates who walk out knowing what they want to do next and how to achieve it.