A writer describes finding relief from screen addiction at a Paris open-mic night, citing screen-time data and new phone laws in France and Australia.

A writer says the cure for internet addiction may be found at a Broadway open-mic night at Au Café de Paris, where phones stay in bags and strangers sing show tunes for a room that does not film them.

The account, written by Paris-based writer Symonne Torpy, describes a two-hour event that runs without skipping or swiping. At 10pm, a gin and tonic fizzes on the table and an electric thrill fills the room, which is packed with adult theatre kids who can name every niche musical. The writer has not touched a phone in hours, is not chasing dopamine down an infinite scroll, and feels no boredom in a Netflix-rotted brain. The open mic has a simple protocol.

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Arrive early, put your name down, and wait your turn. First-timers are gently talked out of singing because the level is demi-professional. These people have warmed up, they have sheet music, and one has brought a binder to a bar. A woman with mousy long hair that has not decided whether it is brown or blonde, sleeves pulled over her hands, plugs a show in an obscure Bastille theatre.

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She asks if any drummers in the house might join her rock band, then belts a deep Andrew Lloyd Webber cut. She does not blank on the second verse and is described as damn brilliant. No arm goes up to film her. The writer says the room understands a song is a thing you do for a room, happening once and then gone.

The internet would have wanted a clip, chopped into six-second TikToks and forced into your nervous system until you die or the battery does. The event runs two hours with no skipping and no swiping. Between numbers, the hosts keep up patter so quick and puckish that the concept of a next thing disappears. The writer asks when anything on a screen was last enough.

Daily Screen Time Figures Compared

The article cites screen-time figures. In France, the writer's adopted home, people spend an average of four hours a day in front of a screen, a quarter of their waking lives. In Australia, the birthplace, the average person burns through six hours online a day, and those aged 16 to 24 spend more than seven. That is described as a full-time job with no super.

In the past 18 months, both countries have passed laws against phones targeting young people. In September 2025, France began rolling out a pause numerique in schools, requiring phones be physically locked away at the gate. Australia became the first country on Earth to entirely ban under 16s from social media. Two governments on opposite sides of the planet conceded the internet is something people need protecting from.

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Yet in the bar, nobody needs saving. People put the phone in the bag, the bag under the chair, and get on with the far older business of showing off to strangers in person. The writer says there is courage in standing up with no screen to hide behind, no comments to disable, and simply being seen trying. For performers who are slightly less good, the audience is gentle.

Benevolent Conspiracy Among Audience

A benevolent conspiracy runs between everyone. There is no person named TruthBeard_1978 waiting to tell a nervous soprano she butchered Sondheim and owes his estate a written apology. In this room, troll still means a character under a bridge in a fairytale. Freed from the fear of getting it wrong, the room gives itself over completely.

The piano sparkles, the scores sparkle, everyone sings a little bit for Barbra, and Dolly's ghost lingers near the bar with rhinestones and mercy. The music gets into the writer's chest and the smile stretches so far it aches. The phone is thought about once, briefly, out of a reflex that already feels like someone else's.

Analogue Cure For Internet Addiction

Then the woman with the undecided hair takes her bow, the place erupts, and the thought is let go. The night stretches on, sublimely analogue, in no hurry to end. So that is how the writer found the cure for the internet. It turns out to be spangled and splendid, and it lives at the bottom of a third gin and tonic in a crazy little cafe in Paris. Symonne Torpy is a Paris-based writer.