Retiree with $650k in super seeks balance between travel and aged care costs

A 69-year-old retiree with about $650,000 in superannuation asks how to enjoy retirement now while keeping enough for aged care and medical costs later. A financial adviser suggests modelling, stress tests, the age pension and a lifetime annuity.

A 69-year-old who has been retired for four years owns their home and holds about $650,000 in superannuation. They say they are cautious with money and generally withdraw only the minimum required from super.

They would love to travel more but worry about needing money for aged care or medical expenses later in life. They ask how to strike the right balance between enjoying retirement savings now and ensuring enough for the future. This is a common problem for retirees because no one knows how long they will live or what their health situation might be like towards the end. Ideally, a financial planner should do some modelling for you.

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Stress test spending and age pension eligibility

You can test different rates of spending and get a feel for what might be possible. It is also normal to run stress tests so you have a sense of resilience. If you are not already receiving a part age pension, you will likely become eligible in the years ahead. As you progressively use up your super savings, your age pension entitlement will grow.

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This provides a great inflation-adjusted income source that you know will keep paying for as long as you live. The integration of the age pension with other financial assets, principally superannuation, is a core aspect of Australia's retirement system. As the age pension benefit rises, you need less from super, preserving its life. You could complement your age pension with a lifetime annuity.

Convert super savings to lifetime annuity

This would mean converting a portion of your super savings into an annuity. As an illustration, $250,000 converted to a lifetime annuity would pay about $19,000 per year, with partial inflation adjustment. It would likely also give your age pension entitlement a bit of a boost. You would then have confidence that no matter how long you live, you will at least receive your age pension and annuity income regularly.

Perhaps that would enable you to be more comfortable spending your other savings in the coming years, while you are fit and able to enjoy some travel adventures. A second question comes from someone who, many years ago when buying their first home, took out life insurance to protect against the mortgage. Over time they reduced the cover to keep premiums affordable. They have now paid more in premiums than the policy is worth, which feels like money wasted.

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They have no debts or dependants, and enough savings to cover funeral expenses. They ask whether to cancel the policy and redirect the monthly premiums into savings, or maintain the cover having already paid so much into it. The good news here is that you have not needed the insurance. The money you have paid in premiums has not been wasted.

Insurance protects against adverse financial events

You and your family had the insurance in place to protect you against a consequential adverse event. We take out insurance where the impact of an insurable outcome would be financially significant. Insurance is not a savings vehicle. Having insurance in place provides peace of mind.

Having now reached the stage in life where you have no debts or dependents, it may well be appropriate to cancel the policy. It would be worth just checking if there is any disability cover associated with the policy, as depending on your circumstances this could remain relevant to you. The advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products.

Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.