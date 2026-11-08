Rachel Donath Shares Her Style Journey and Favorite Fashion Pieces

Melbourne furniture designer Rachel Donath discusses her simple and considered style, her love of tailoring, and how she uses jewelry to add color to her black-heavy wardrobe.

Melbourne-based furniture designer Rachel Donath has documented her style journey, revealing how she uses jewellery to compensate for wearing a lot of black. She describes her style as simple and considered, with a love for tailoring and well-made pieces that have an interesting detail to set them apart.

Rachel Donath Fashion Style Essentials

Being a Melbourne girl, she wears a lot of black. The oldest item in her wardrobe is a 1980s Versace crocodile belt, black with gold hardware. Her most recent addition is a Casa stainless-steel mesh tote bag. For a first date, she would wear a black tailored shift dress with a little heel and cool vintage earrings.

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On a plane, she opts for Jasmine Alexa Martine trousers, a black tank and a Viktoria & Woods Hart merino cardigan before changing into pyjamas. On the red carpet, she would choose a black Esse gown and Chanel pumps. Donath's favourite fashion era is the early 2000s, before social media, when brands like Alannah Hill, Willow, Obus, Metalicus and Kinki Gerlinki had distinct identities. She admires how they committed to their ethos and did not try to appeal to everyone.

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Donath Favorite Fashion Labels Now

Her favourite labels now are The Row and Phoebe Philo, as she is drawn to designers with a strong point of view who create a world around their work. Three wardrobe essentials for Donath are men's Uniqlo cotton tees, Scanlan Theodore jeans and vintage jewellery. She loves wearing beaded jewellery, calling it a beautiful way to inject colour and personality into an outfit, especially when wearing a lot of black.

She also wears a vintage tennis bracelet that she bought after reaching a business goal. At the top of her wish list is a chunky gold Italian chain necklace. The shoes she wears most often are brown suede Gucci Horsebit platform boots. She sleeps in Palme Filly pointelle pyjamas, and her current fragrance is Fueguia 1833 Agua Magnoliana.

Donath Fashion Icons And Childhood Style

Her favourite fashion icons are people who dress in an unapologetically individual way and commit wholeheartedly to a look. Jenna Lyons is a great example, as her style reflects her eclectic, androgynous and irreverent personality. As a child, her favourite outfit was a pinafore her mother had made in neon smiley-face fabric, chosen by her.

Her mother was secretly horrified by the choice, but Donath was a very creative and confident child with definite opinions about what she would and would not wear, and her mother encouraged it. She has never followed trends, and is more interested in whether something is beautifully made. If she loves it, she will wear it regardless of whether it is having a moment. One thing she would never wear is a long denim skirt.

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Her worst fashion mistake was when a brand approached her and she wore one of their outfits even though it did not feel right. She has learnt it is better to say no. That outfit comes up every time you search her name online. On a typical working day, she wears The Row's black pleated Igor trousers, a Uniqlo tee, Bared loafers and malachite beads.

On Sunday, she chooses her Matteau Voluminous Bralette dress, chunky black sandals and Sacred Geometry Saturno sunnies.