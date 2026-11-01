Australian visits to the US fall to 680,000 as writer weighs return after election relief

Australian tourism to the United States has dropped sharply, with only 680,000 visitors in the year to June compared with a 2018 peak of 1.09 million. Travel writer Ben Groundwater says the US feels friendlier after the election but he is still in no rush to return.

Australian tourism to the United States has fallen sharply, with only 680,000 Australians visiting in the 12 months to June this year, down from a peak of 1.09 million in 2018.

The drop has been blamed on multiple factors, including a strong US dollar against the Australian dollar, though politics is widely believed to have played a part. The figures come as travel writer Ben Groundwater reassesses his own willingness to return to the US, after the country peaked at 1.09 million Australian visitors in 2018.

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By June this year, the top five international destinations for Australian travellers were Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the USA, but American visitor numbers had fallen dramatically. Groundwater wrote earlier this year that boycotting any country, including the US, on political grounds was not a good idea. His opinion was only mildly unpopular, he said, joking that saying so would be showing Trumpian levels of delusion.

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Politics and Tourism Decline

Some readers even suggested he was on the Brand USA payroll, which he called a drastic overestimation of both his importance and the agency's budget. He said the reaction showed the abhorrence many people felt about visiting the US at a time when ICE was running rampant and anti-foreigner sentiment seemed high.

Now, after what he describes as a collective sigh of relief around the world, he asks whether it is safe to go back and whether the US is a place travellers feel comfortable visiting. Groundwater said there has clearly been a similar sense of rejection of those policies among the American people.

The nation appears a friendlier, more welcoming place this week than it did a fortnight ago, and the concerns felt from afar have clearly been shared by US citizens. This is a country that feels like it is on our side again, like we are friends, he wrote.

With a brighter outlook it is easier to remember what has always been great about the US: the pop culture, the music, the movies and TV shows, the landscapes, national parks, mountains, cities and many cultures. He argued that boycotts struggle because things change and democratic politics is often cyclical.

American Sentiment and Concerns

The US is still made up of the same people it was two weeks ago, who have experienced the same events as everyone else, only in a far more personal way. Some might say the tourism dip helped sway American voters, though he never saw the issue raised in the election. Nothing has changed in some ways, he added.

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Concerns about the heavy-handedness of ICE still exist, views of the US through its leader remain the same, gun violence is still an issue, airfares are still high and the exchange rate at around 69 US cents to the Australian dollar is still brutal. Yet he said it is hard to deny the fresh breeze that seems to permeate the country now.

The US has always been a plus-sized pantomime of heroes and villains, and it is easier now to remember the heroes, including Abdul El-Sayed, Ilhan Omar, Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Morello, Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe. Groundwater said it feels less of a flex to declare a dislike of the US now, but the country is still not at the top of his travel wish list despite the good times he has had there.

Future Travel Plans

The world is large and contains multitudes, and there are still parts of Japan he has not covered, intense beauty in Norway he wants to see and food in Mexico calling his name. There is also so much of Australia still to explore, he wrote. Groundwater is a Sydney-based travel writer, columnist, broadcaster, author and occasional tour guide with more than 25 years of experience in media and a lifetime of travelling the globe.

He specialises in food and wine, and is often thinking about ramen in Tokyo, pintxos in San Sebastian or carbonara in Rome.