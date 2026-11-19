Susie Jones, 47, head of documentaries at the ABC, and Joseph Maxwell, 50, who has a similar role at SBS, married in Italy in July after a long friendship that slowly turned into love.

Susie Jones, 47, is head of documentaries at the ABC. Joseph Maxwell, 50, has a similar role at SBS. They were besties for years.

Then came a car crash, a party and a very scary realisation. They married in Italy in July. Joseph says he realised he always wanted to be in her orbit. She was where the fun, curiosity and warmth were, he said.

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Professional Meeting And Early Impressions

When Joseph was a commissioning editor at SBS, two producers pitched shows to him in Melbourne. One was an effervescent woman, the other he could not remember anything about. That other one was Susie. A couple of years later, she came in for a job interview.

His boss wanted to hire her, but he was not convinced. Yet again, he was failing to see her in her full capacity. She got the job, and in 2016 they started working together, sitting in the same Sydney office. Producers are always problem-solving, and when you disagree with Susie, she argues with such charm and humour she wins without you even knowing you have lost, Joseph said.

He started to realise how clever she is. Pretty quickly, she became his best friend. He was not hers: she has so many friends. She would say, Oh, you are probably in my top 10.

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He was going through a divorce and was quite lonely. They would go for swims and walks after work, or to the pub, but it was just friendship. He was her boss: he did not allow himself to go there. They helped each other with online dating; they even had a picture of them together at the Logies on their respective profiles.

During that time, her mum was really unwell. They were talking on the phone one time and she was crying, describing lying in bed beside her mum, saying goodbye. It was so upsetting to hear her raw grief that he crashed his car. The universe was saying something, but he was not listening.

He also said he was in his mid-40s and could not seem to get relationships right. By this stage, Susie had left SBS, so they were not together every day. He was at a party, looking around and asking where Susie was, and realised he always wanted to be in her orbit. She was where the fun, curiosity and warmth were.

He thought, maybe this is not worth mucking up the most important friendship in his life; the stakes were so high, it was terrifying. She told him about a Kiwi guy she quite liked. His reaction was, I do not like this.

Then she was going on a big date with him and he ghosted her. Joseph said he was delighted, then felt bad for being like that.

Realising Love And Finally Kissing

Then he realised, OK, this is real. When he first expressed his feelings, she said he was just going through some rebound. He worried that he had missed the boat with her. A couple of months later, they kissed.

Suddenly, they were able to relish this love they had not allowed in. It was quick and intense after that. Their wedding in Italy was great. He can get a bit neurotic, asking how his mum would get on with her aunt, but she said not to worry, they love them all and they will get on.

And they did. Susie says that when they pitched to Joseph, they walked out of the meeting saying, Oh, he is so charming and handsome and has such a deep voice. She obviously left a real impression because he did not remember her at all. She had a crush on him when they started working together, but moved through it pretty quickly, thinking, That is never going to happen.

They became super-duper friends, which her friend Thommo reckons she does with people she has crushes on. He is from a bohemian English family and she is from Rockhampton. He presents as quite posh and can come across as serious, but it became clear he was playful and fun. He is also very vulnerable and wears his heart on his sleeve.

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One night he joined her and a friend at the pub, miserable about something to do with his divorce. They got him drunk and let him pour his heart out. When her mum was dying, he was so kind. She got a call that this might be it, and had to fly urgently to Brisbane.

Support During Grief And Growing Feelings

She was in such a state, her hands were shaking. He downloaded a meditation app on her phone while waiting with her for the cab. When he first expressed his feelings, she did not believe it. This was someone who had always been in a relationship and she was someone who had not been in many.

She thought he needed to learn to be happy by himself. A few months passed and a friend said, Are you sure you do not have any feelings for Joseph? They were walking home from a party when it came up again. They got to his place and she had to decide whether to go in or not.

She needed a glass of water, but also knew if she went in, they would be crossing the Rubicon. It got serious very quickly. They tried to slow it down, but that did not work. She had felt very loved by him as a friend, but to be loved by him as a partner was quite overwhelming.

If he is in, he is all in, and she had not had much experience of that. He is very demonstrative, not just with her but with his two kids and his family. She will hear him talking about my darling brothers. They do not really fight.

They deal with difficult situations all the time in their jobs and both work hard to defuse them before they reach conflict. Her family is competitive with board games, though, and there was one game that lasted for hours. On the final question, her side gave an answer and he made them doubt it. They changed the answer, got it wrong and lost the game.

She was so furious she had to jump in the pool at midnight just to cool off. She was being a bit of a brat, then worried he would see her as a bad sport. They laughed about it soon after. Before they became a couple, the pair used the same picture of themselves at the Logies on their respective Bumble profiles.

Wedding Brings Families Together

At the wedding, there was her family from Queensland, who tend to have one-syllable names like Bob, Dot, Matt and Ben, and his English family, with names like Becalelis, Scheherazade and Ragvald. They are from different worlds, but everyone came together beautifully. Her aunty is in touch with his mum now. There were connections formed as a result of that wedding that bring them so much joy.

You grow up with ideas of what love should be and are taught in films that it is all got to be dramatic. But for them, it has always been very easy. It feels like an extension of the friendship, which is what she has always wanted.