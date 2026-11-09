David Jones customer says retailer overlooked loyal shoppers before voluntary administration

A longtime David Jones customer reflects on the department store entering voluntary administration after 188 years, arguing management failed to understand shoppers as habits changed.

A longtime David Jones customer says the department store entered voluntary administration after failing to understand shoppers like her, even as loyal customers kept walking through its doors ready to spend.

The writer, Mina Iacono, has shopped at David Jones for more than 30 years and says the possibility of losing it felt personal. Yet for the past couple of years, she has walked through its stores ready to buy and left empty-handed. How does a retailer with 188 years of history end up here while customers like me are still trying to hand it our money, she asks. Iacono is in her 50s and wants contemporary clothes and beautiful shoes.

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Longtime Customer Missed By David Jones

She says she has no interest in dressing as though her best years are behind her. But increasingly, she walks through the fashion floors and feels the store is looking past her towards a younger woman it would rather attract. She remains the customer still walking in. She is the one choosing David Jones when she could buy the same thing elsewhere.

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Yet the more she looks, the more she wonders why so little of what it stocks seems chosen with her in mind. The premium fit-outs look beautiful, she says. But the more polished the store becomes, the harder she finds it to see where she belongs in it. Designer labels alone no longer give shoppers a reason to walk in.

Once, David Jones gave her access to labels that were hard to find elsewhere. Now many brands have their own boutiques, often in the same shopping centre, with wider ranges available online too. Why buy a designer shoe at David Jones when the brand own store, just outside its doors, has more choice, she asks. For Iacono, the answer has always been trust.

David Jones remains her first choice. Even when she finds something in a brand boutique, she will often go back and purchase it from DJs because she has confidence that if something goes wrong, it will stand behind the sale. That confidence is an extraordinary asset. She wonders whether David Jones assumed younger shoppers shared the loyalty of longstanding customers like her.

Iacono asked 10 people she knows, all under 45, whether they shopped the same way. None did. They generally started online, went directly to the brand and visited its store only if necessary. David Jones barely entered the conversation.

Shifting Habits Challenge Store Relevance

Ten people is hardly market research, she acknowledges. But their answers made her wonder whether DJs was courting customers who had already learnt to shop without it, while overlooking those still walking through its doors. Since COVID-19, her shopping habits have changed too. She now makes most of her David Jones purchases online, and many of her store visits involve returning something.

But she still browses, and sometimes wants to see and touch what she is buying before she commits. A couple of staff members told her that on some days they handle more returns than purchases. That is anecdotal and returns are part of online retail, she says. It does, however, raise a question about what those expensive floors should now deliver that a website cannot.

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If more buying happens online, each store needs to give customers a reason to stay and shop. That makes Iacono question whether David Jones needs 38 locations. She would rather see fewer exceptional stores, anchored by flagships worth making a trip to. Individual store economics must determine that decision, she says.

But she asks whether the ambition should be to make David Jones a destination again. Iacono knows from running cafes how punishing business costs can be. But difficult conditions do not remove leadership responsibility to understand the customer, she says. From what she can see, successive owners and management teams failed to make David Jones sufficiently distinctive as shopping habits changed around it.

Securing Future For David Jones

Stocking desirable brands was no longer enough when those brands could reach shoppers themselves. She hopes the administrators and receivers can secure the future of David Jones. Jobs and suppliers livelihoods are at stake, alongside landmarks that hold a place in Australian life. For generations, a trip to the flagship store was an occasion in itself.

Losing that would leave a hole that another shopfront could not simply fill. But saving David Jones requires more than preserving its name or polishing its stores, she says. It requires understanding why someone would choose to shop there today. I still want to be that customer, she writes.

For years, I have been waiting for David Jones to give me a reason.