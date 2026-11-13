AI safety expert warns 'do your life plans by 2027' as San Francisco AI tour hears of 10-50 per cent extinction risk

An Australian study tour to San Francisco hears warnings that frontier AI may achieve recursive self-improvement within a year and that humanity may have only until 2027 or 2030 to manage the threat.

A study tour in San Francisco has heard that humanity may have only until about 2027 to manage the threat of advanced artificial intelligence, with one safety expert warning: if you have things you want to do in your life, do them by 2027.

The tour was paid for by the Australian Council on AI Strategy, a newish not-for-profit and non-partisan body funded by philanthropists. It brought together heads of major Australian foreign affairs and economic think tanks, government officials and a handful of scientists. The group visited frontier AI giants including OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, and Anthropic, maker of Claude. Journalists were excluded from the Anthropic meeting.

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Participants also met AI safety experts and heard conflicting versions of what the AI revolution will do to Australia and the world. To be in San Francisco right now is to be steamrolled by the artificial intelligence wave breaking over the world. When you fly into Melbourne or Sydney, you are greeted by billboards selling fancy furniture, sex shops and blockbuster TV shows.

San Francisco Bay Area AI fever

Cruise around the San Francisco Bay Area for a couple of days and the advertisements sell the benefits of AI, from right-sizing your business by sacking humans and hiring AI to curing major diseases, smarter investing and soft hacking government. This great Pacific city is in the grip of an AI fever-dream, deranged but oh-so-real. There is still a chance to manage AI, but the window is closing.

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The utopian version is that AI will usher in a global golden age. The dystopian version is that once frontier AI models achieve full recursive self-improvement in the next year or so, AI will build better, more sophisticated versions of itself without any human assistance or oversight at all. AI already does most of this work itself, but not all of it.

The pessimists suggest there is a 10-50 per cent chance that humanity will be wiped out as a species in the next couple of years. The United States is leading the world on AI and is several months ahead of China. It is also the wild west of regulation. Thankfully there are people sounding the alarm, including Karl Berzins, an Australian engineer who co-founded the San Francisco-based FAR.

AI, a not-for-profit focused on safety. As Berzins puts it, Australia's federal government understands the risks and the belated announcement of an AI safety institute confirms this. My worry is whether we can move fast enough. Australia traditionally likes to play it safe and that just will not work here.

Karl Berzins Australian AI safety

I would love us to lead, Berzins said. If we cannot lead, however, we should at least try to keep up. Bringing AI training onshore from a company such as Anthropic would give Australia leverage, but it is not guaranteed. The Albanese government is not spending nearly enough money, Berzins said.

We recently signed a compute deal worth around 50 million dollars over three years, he said. That one contract is more than 1.5 times the entire budget of the AISI, which is 29.9 million dollars over four years. Talk to the pessimists and all bets are off as to whether humanity will survive once recursive self-improvement is achieved.

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AI agents we currently ask to plan trips, choose a recipe or help with work will move from coding and maths-smarts to artificial general intelligence and then superintelligence. At that point, in the same way we hardly ever notice when stepping on or around an ant, humanity's survival depends primarily on whether it suits the most advanced AI models to look down for a moment while passing us by.

Several sources in the Australian government's intelligence community were checked during the week. They believe humanity has until about 2030, rather than 2027, to sort out this existential threat and head it off, but they agreed the threat was real and imminent.

Australia domestic AI debate questions

In an Australian context, the AI debate is domestic, focused on copyright payments for artists whose work is used to train AI, the introduction of criminal penalties and mandatory reporting for cyber incidents after ChatGPT's Medicare hack, the recent creation of an Australian AI Safety Institute and whether Anthropic might invest in AI training technology locally. This is, to put it mildly, small beer. Australia is focused on the wrong questions.

It will not really matter whether Cate Blanchett or Jimmy Barnes receives a copyright payment if humanity ends in the next year. Getting some of Anthropic's computer power to Australia, which would give some leverage over policymaking and development, matters far more. That is not guaranteed. In 2021, Anthropic's AI tech could not multiply a two-digit problem.

In 2026, it solved the problem. If AI superintelligence occurs, likely but not definite, faster-than-light travel could be possible in the next decade, extremely unlikely but not impossible. Some AI organisations are so worried about the power of the tech that they are running tabletop exercises war-gaming what would happen if a powerful AI model accidentally revealed the location of every submarine off the west coast of the United States, both enemies and allies, one day soon.

AI agents, about 1200 copies of the company's AI models, could cure all major diseases that afflict humanity in the next few years. Or they could end humanity. This is the breadth of the metier we are discussing.