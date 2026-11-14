Former David Jones lift operator says service culture loss explains business failure

A former part-time lift operator at David Jones Market Street reflects on the department store's demise, arguing that the loss of personal service roles such as lift attendants, bra-fitters and tactful sales assistants explains why the business failed.

A former part-time David Jones worker says the departure of lift operators and other personal service staff explains why the department store chain finally failed.

The writer worked as a lift operator at David Jones Market Street store in 1980 while trying to convince the University of Sydney that he deserved a history degree. He was there for months, not years, and will not be claiming a late-issue redundancy payment from the receiver. Admitting you are upset about the demise of David Jones may be an admission that you are middle class, he writes.

Also read Why I Cheated on David Jones for Depop and Vinted

Nostalgic memories of David Jones icons

He also has a nostalgic regard for many icons of the past, and not all are posh. Aside from David Jones, they include Chiko Rolls, Alpine cigarettes when stored by a young female friend in the space between her arm muscle and her T-shirt, and KB beer, providing it was being derided as Kids Beer on account of its sweetness.

When it comes to David Jones, he had the experience of being a middle-class shopper but also one of the workers. He was required to operate the antique lift machinery and simultaneously intone the usual catechism: Ground floor: perfumery, stationery and leather goods, wigs and haberdashery, kitchenware and food. Going up. The floors were a little different but he cannot remember them.

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His point is that across continents, department stores were famous and so were their lift operators. Herald writer Peter FitzSimons, offering his own recollections about the demise of DJs, made special mention of the lift operators. The lift, FitzSimons wrote, came complete with an old attendant with a peaked cap and crimson uniform.

There were no buttons in the lift to denote floors and instead this kindly old fellow had his hand on a dial like the one used on the bridge of a ship, full steam ahead, steady astern, etc, to get it moving. As it stopped at each level, he would portentously make announcements: Childrens wear, shoes, toys, Dining, kitchen and bridal wear, Womens designer fashion, mens formal wear, and so on.

Offended by Peter FitzSimons lift operator description

The former operator says he takes offence at Petes kindly old fellow description. He was, and is, only three years older than Fitz. His main problem with the job was the older male customers. Staff were required to laugh at their jokes, or more precisely, their joke.

Every time it would be the same. An old chap would hop into the lift, his lips would start twitching as he readied the witticism, and then it would come somewhere between first floor, womens etc, and third floor, kitchens etc. One example was: Well, son, Im guessing this is a pretty up and down sort of job. A dutiful employee, he would chortle away as if comedy itself had reached a new plateau.

After this, the fellow would exit the lift full of cheer, with a desire to spend as much time and money as possible. The business pages of this newspaper are full of analysis of why DJs finally came unstuck, but none have mentioned the obvious: the departure of the lift operators and their readiness to laugh at the joke. Working all day inside the lift, he was also aware that for many customers David Jones meant only one thing: bras.

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Later in life this was confirmed. When he mentioned his lift-operator job to female friends, their memories of DJs were always connected to that one department. They would recount how they had been dragged in there by their mothers because David Jones supposedly had the best bra-fitters. These were no-nonsense women who would grab the breasts of the terrified teenage girl, assess their weight and shape, before they issued a first bra.

David Jones bra fitting memories and suit experience

He remembers asking: Did they do a good job? Who knows, would be the reply, I was just mortified that I had breasts in the first place. Later still, he had his own experience of the glory days of David Jones. He had started going on TV for five minutes a week, on Sevens Sunrise program, and needed a proper suit so he looked OK next to Kochie.

He went to DJs and, an Anglophile, was attracted to a display of suits by some young British designer. They were what one might call slim-fit. A DJs sales assistant, a woman of a certain age, appraised his appearance as he stood there with his chosen slim-fit suit on its hanger. We often find, she said, that these British suits are not built for our broad Australian shoulders.

She never called him fat. She never said, Mate, youve let yourself go. But when he walked out that afternoon, he was holding a suit which fitted him. And his ego was still intact.

What a glorious woman. Is it any surprise the David Jones business has failed? The positive suit lady, that woman with the talent for bare-faced lies, is no longer there. The brusque bra-fitters with their rough, breast-appraising hands are no longer there.

And nor are the lift guys, with their willingness to laugh at a joke they have heard 4000 times before. He mourns them all. Although, speaking for himself, it certainly was an up and down sort of job.