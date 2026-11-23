Australian stars including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan pay tribute to Ian 'Molly' Meldrum, celebrating his profound impact on music and television as Countdown host and producer.

Australian music legends are mourning the loss of Ian 'Molly' Meldrum, the visionary television host, record producer, and cultural icon who passed away, leaving behind an indelible mark on the national entertainment landscape. Tributes have poured in from artists he championed throughout his decades-long career, with figures such as Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan highlighting his unique ability to connect music with the public.

Countdown Host Shapes Music History

Ian 'Molly' Meldrum became a household name as the face of the ABC's Countdown TV show, introducing a generation of Australians to the latest sounds in popular music. His role extended far beyond hosting; he was a record producer who helped launch and sustain the careers of numerous domestic and international acts. Minogue recalled watching the program every weekend before her own fame, noting how the show sparked her early dreams of a life in music. She later performed on the show, calling it a dream come true after years of viewing from her living room.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music icon and Countdown talent coordinator, dies aged 83

Artists Recall Personal Mentorship

Many artists credited Meldrum with providing unwavering support and opening doors that were otherwise closed to Australian talent. Jason Donovan described him as a truly unique character and a great ambassador for Australian entertainment, noting his global respect. Peter Andre shared that Meldrum was a true icon friend whose label, Melodian Records, gave Andre his break in the early 1990s when recognition was nearly impossible. Andre stated that without Meldrum's intervention, he would not have had the opportunities to build his career in the entertainment industry.

From Rivals to Respected Allies

Relationships with Meldrum were not always simple, but they often evolved into deep professional respect. Jimmy Barnes admitted that he and the Countdown host initially viewed each other as enemies due to disagreements over performance standards. However, after appearing on the show, Barnes acknowledged that the exposure catapulted Cold Chisel to bigger venues and wider popularity, proving the show's immense impact on local bands. This shift from conflict to appreciation underscores the complex but effective nature of Meldrum's influence on the industry.

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Legacy of Selfless Support for Talent

Kate Ceberano praised Meldrum for his lack of ego and his desire to amplify talent rather than seek personal glory. She described him as someone who wanted the world to hear what he heard, pushing artists to achieve their highest potential. Russell Morris, whose 1969 single The Real Thing was produced by Meldrum, called him a mentor and friend. Morris highlighted Meldrum's achievement in transforming a Johnny Young-penned song into a six-minute chart-topping epic, demonstrating his production genius long before his television fame.

A National Icon and Cultural Pillar

The collective outpouring of grief highlights Meldrum's status as a pillar of Australian culture. From his early work in radio and production to his television dominance, he was remembered as a bright, larger-than-life figure who selflessly helped performers at every stage. His death marks the end of an era for those who owe their success to his vision. Musicians across genres have united to honor a man who did not just broadcast music but actively shaped its trajectory in Australia for decades.