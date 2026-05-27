ICAC Hears Former Council Boss Offered Niece Job via Text, Warned of Dirt

The ICAC inquiry into City of Parramatta Council heard that former CEO Gail Connolly offered her niece a job as personal assistant to the mayor via text, and warned of scrutiny. Another case involved an events manager fast-tracked into a senior role by a friend.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption ( ICAC ) has heard evidence that the former chief executive of the City of Parramatta Council, Gail Connolly, offered her niece a job as personal assistant to the mayor via text message, and warned that people would be looking for dirt on them both.

The commission's public inquiry into three of the council's top staff members heard on its 13th day from Leah Senkowski, Connolly's niece, who said she had previously worked at Boost Juice, Caltex, and H&M before taking on various operations and accounts roles at Pinot & Picasso, a company that runs paint and sip events. In April 2025, Senkowski texted her aunt asking for any connections or direction to find personal assistant work.

Within six minutes, Connolly responded, asking if she wanted to work with her team at Parramatta, noting there was a vacancy for a personal assistant to the Lord Mayor. Senkowski said she was excited about the prospect of working in Parramatta, although at the time she did not think she would be working directly in her aunt's office.

I did not have much local government experience and did not know much about politics or anything of the kind, and it was confronting, she told the commission. Connolly then called her niece and advised that the role would be quite full-on, given that the Lord Mayor was a very important man.

Senkowski said she assumed she would go through a proper application process, but instead Connolly told her she would have a coffee with Roxanne Thornton, who was then the group manager of the office of the Lord Mayor and CEO. Connolly texted Senkowski before the meeting, telling her to be relaxed but professional, and noting that Roxy was very easy to talk to. She also told Senkowski not to talk shit about her.

Later, Connolly instructed her to lock down her social media profiles, warning that once she started at council, everyone would be looking for dirt on both of them to end their employment, describing it as an occupational hazard. Emails presented to the commission also showed that Senkowski's resume was sent to Connolly's private email address.

In emails signed off as Aunty G, Connolly informed Senkowski that she had told Thornton she was on an $80,000 salary, so negotiations would start at that rate. Senkowski told the commission she had been earning $70,000 before starting at the council. She said she had assumed that everything behind the scenes would be done correctly. Thornton soon texted her that a new position had been approved, budgeted for, and placed in the council's system.

After advertising the job internally for a week in May, Thornton planned to close applications on Friday, May 16, and have Senkowski start the following Monday, counsel assisting Clare Palmer SC told the inquiry. However, on that Friday, Senkowski was still waiting to be told the job title, position description, and salary. Thornton then delayed the start by two days.

Palmer asked Senkowski if she felt at the time that this was a job being created for her in light of her salary requirements, netball commitments at night, past experience, and desire to work in local council. Senkowski responded that she did not think it was created for her; she believed there was a need for support in that area because someone was on extended leave or sick leave, and they were not sure if she was coming back.

Ultimately, Senkowski was employed as a secretariat support officer at the council rather than as the mayor's personal assistant, and she remains employed there. The ICAC also heard about Michelle Carter, an events manager who had failed a job application at the City of Parramatta but was then fast-tracked into a senior position by her friend Angela Jones-Blayney.

The two had worked together at Ryde Council before Jones-Blayney was appointed to an executive director position at Parramatta, a process that the ICAC had previously heard was a charade because Thornton provided Jones-Blayney with the interview questions. Carter, Jones-Blayney, Thornton, and Connolly were all members of the Pink Ops, a social group of current or former City of Ryde staff.

Despite multiple weekend getaways one in Ultimo and one in Patonga on the Central Coast and the commission being shown selfies of the group drinking wine and Moet and Chandon together, along with text exchanges about catchups at each other's homes, Carter said she did not consider Jones-Blayney a friend to the extent required for a conflict of interest disclosure. Carter was sent a position description by Jones-Blayney for the role she would eventually fill and then made edits to it.

In an October 2023 text, Carter told Jones-Blayney not to send the version with her marked changes because it would list her name as the one who made the changes. Counsel assisting Joanna Davidson SC suggested to Carter that she was concerned it would be revealed she was being directly appointed to a role she had helped create.

Carter responded that she had updated it on Jones-Blayney's behalf, and Jones-Blayney was passing it on as though she had made those changes. The ICAC inquiry continues, examining allegations of corruption and undue influence in the hiring practices of the City of Parramatta Council





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