ICAC Inquiry into City of Parramatta's Former Chief Executive Gail Connolly Extended

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) public inquiry into the City of Parramatta's former chief executive Gail Connolly has been extended due to the breakdown of evidence by Connolly on Friday. The inquiry has attracted immense attention from staff at the City of Parramatta, who report working in a state of fear. It has also caused a split among councillors, with at least two raising questions about the severity of the allegations raised at the ICAC over the past month.

It was an awkward end to the week: the last thing we heard during Connolly’s evidence last Friday was that she told the commission she was the person behind an anonymous email sent to reporters and councillors alleging a council staffer turned council candidate had committed fraud.

She was grilled by Chief Commissioner John Hatzistergos on why she felt the need to leak the story anonymously to the media instead of have her staff investigate it. She said she sent the email for two reasons: that she was concerned the issue would get ‘swept under the rug’, and that her ‘employment would be terminated’ if the email was linked back to her.

Then she broke down, and said a lot of things that were immediately put under a non-publication directive by the commissioner. Here’s how that moment appeared in the ICAC’s transcript: The ICAC’s transcript of Connolly’s breakdown, mostly redacted under a non-publication directive by the commissioner on Friday. The inquiry has, understandably, attracted immense attention from staff at the City of Parramatta.

For a story we published on Monday, we spoke to several staff members, who detailed their experiences on condition of anonymity. They report working in a state of fear – many of the people who told the commission they were given special treatment in their job applications to the council by the so-called ‘Pink Ladies’ remain employed there.

It’s also caused a split among councillors – at least two have raised questions about the severity of the allegations raised at the ICAC over the past month. Last week was meant to be the last in a four-week public inquiry into Connolly and friends/colleagues Angela Jones-Blayney and Roxanne Thornton. But the hearings have been extended.

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Independent Commission Against Corruption’s public inquiry into the City of Parramatta’s former chief executive Gail Connolly, and others





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Independent Commission Against Corruption City Of Parramatta Gail Connolly Angela Jones-Blayney Roxanne Thornton Pink Ladies Job Applications Special Treatment Allegations Inquiry Breakdown Live Coverage

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