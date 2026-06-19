ICAC probes alleged 'Pink Ladies' power grab at Parramatta Council

A six‑week inquiry into Parramatta City Council uncovered allegations that three senior officials used their influence to staff the council with friends, with claims of information withholding, spying on a councillor and manipulation of recruitment processes.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption has spent six weeks probing a power struggle that unfolded within Parramatta City Council, revealing a network of relationships that many described as a " Pink Ladies " clique.

The investigation centres on three senior officials - Roxanne Thornton, the group manager in the lord mayor's office; Angela Jones‑Blayney, executive director for city engagement and experience; and Gail Connolly, the former chief executive - who allegedly used their positions to flood the council with friends, family and political allies. According to the commission's findings, the trio orchestrated a series of staff departures, offered lucrative severance packages and then rehired their own contacts, effectively stacking the council's workforce with loyalists.

The alleged misconduct includes the manipulation of recruitment processes, the withholding of information from elected officials and, in one instance, the alleged spying on a council member. These actions, the commission says, strike at the heart of transparency and public trust in local government. The saga began in 2018 when a group of women at the City of Ryde formed a social circle they called "Pink Ops" in response to an all‑male informal network known as "Black Ops".

The women, who later became known as the Pink Ladies, adopted pink shirts and a shared logo, and used a WhatsApp group to exchange messages about work, job opportunities, weekend get‑aways and gossip. Over time, the group's camaraderie evolved into a coordinated effort to influence staffing decisions across several councils.

When Connolly was appointed chief executive of Parramatta in March 2023, she allegedly used her authority to expedite the resignation of three senior staff members within weeks, creating vacancies that her allies could fill. In a July 2023 message she reportedly wrote, "Hopefully by the end of next week I will have two Pink Ladies about to come on board at Parra!

" The commission says that Connolly also pressured the council's chief executive to withhold information from elected representatives and to monitor a councillor's activities, thereby consolidating her own power. Investigators examined Connolly's extensive career, which includes senior roles at the City of Sydney, Campbelltown, Gold Coast, Ryde and Georges River councils, as well as a stint as a consultant for the state planning department and the Office of Local Government.

While none of her former colleagues are currently accused of wrongdoing, the commission scrutinised whether Connolly's long‑standing network gave her an unfair advantage when she secured a $512,000‑a‑year contract with Parramatta. The inquiry also highlighted the broader implications for the community, noting that the manipulation of staffing and procurement processes diverted public resources and eroded confidence in local governance.

The ICAC's final report calls for reforms to council recruitment practices, stronger oversight of chief executives, and clearer boundaries between personal friendships and professional responsibilities





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ICAC Investigation Parramatta Council Pink Ladies Local Government Corruption Staffing Abuse

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