The International Court of Justice found Myanmar's security forces committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2017, the first time any state has been held responsible for genocide. The binding ruling orders compensation and the safe return of displaced Rohingya.

The International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during a violent military campaign in 2017. It was the first time the world court held a state responsible for genocide.

The ruling was delivered seven years after predominantly Muslim Gambia filed the case with the backing of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation. It was only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court found the legal threshold for genocide had been met. The court found that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians and perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as extreme violence against children. It also found the forces attacked fleeing Rohingya.

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ICJ Finds Myanmar Committed Genocide

The ICJ president, Yuji Iwasawa, said during a reading of the judgment that Myanmar committed acts falling under the genocide convention with an intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population. The panel found that the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in Northern Rakhine State.

Genocide is rarely proven in international courts because judges must find that crimes were committed with the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. The case is seen as a critical global test for dealing with the most serious of all state crimes.

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The case centred on a violent military campaign in Myanmar's western Rakhine state almost a decade ago, after a Rohingya militant group carried out guerrilla-style attacks on army posts. The military responded with massive clearance operations that targeted Rohingya villages. Survivors described a sweeping campaign of massacres, rape, arson and looting in northern Rakhine that forced more than 740,000 people to flee to Bangladesh, according to the United Nations and human rights groups.

The nonprofit Médecins Sans Frontières estimated that at least 10,000 people died in the pogrom, and hundreds of Rohingya villages were burned to the ground. Nur Sadek, a 15-year-old student living in Ngan Chaung village, said he witnessed soldiers gun down his neighbours. Their homes were being burned, people were being chased, and they started shooting. They did not care whether they were women, children, or elderly people.

And due to the fear of being shot or killed, people started fleeing, he told the ABC. Survivors from the village of Tula Toli told journalists that unarmed civilians were executed and children thrown into a river. Satellite images later showed the village had been razed. Mumtaz Begum fled to Bangladesh shortly after the attack on Tula Toli, where she said the military burned homes, gang-raped women and killed her husband and son in front of her.

Sexual Violence Key to Genocidal Intent

The Gambia also said sexual violence, including mass gang rape and genital mutilation, was integral to the campaign and was itself evidence of genocidal intent. It pointed to the extreme brutality of the attacks, official tolerance for hate speech, and Myanmar's failure to investigate the alleged atrocities. Antonia Mulvey, a UN investigator on the Myanmar-Bangladesh border from 2017 to 2018, probed sexual violence and crimes against Rohingya children.

She recalled one woman, a mother like her, who recounted how she was eight months pregnant. She was stripped naked by the Myanmar military soldiers. She was hung from a tree, and she was repeatedly raped by nine soldiers. Her unborn child died, Mulvey told the ABC.

Mulvey, now executive director of Legal Action Worldwide and who worked with Rohingya witnesses and victims after the genocide case was filed, said women and girls were targeted with brutal sexual violence in public, gang rape and sexual enslavement. Legal experts see the judgment as a key test for sexual violence in genocide assessments, as the convention says the crime can include acts with the intent to prevent births.

The Gambian justice minister, Dawda Jallow, told the court the case was not about esoteric issues of international law. It is about real people, real stories and a real group of human beings, said Jallow. The Rohingya of Myanmar. They have been targeted for destruction.

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Ruling Sets Precedent for Future Cases

More than 1 million Rohingya still live in camps in Bangladesh in the world's largest refugee settlement, and fewer than 600,000 are estimated to remain in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Governments have been anxiously awaiting the decision, handed down in The Hague, the Netherlands, where the UN-run court is based, in part because the ruling will set a precedent for genocide claims.

Myanmar rejected the allegations throughout the seven-year legal process, arguing that the 2016-2017 operations were counterterrorism measures in response to attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). The military insisted the Rohingya had burned their own homes and that there was no direct evidence of genocidal intent. It also disputed evidence and reports gathered by UN agencies, humanitarian organisations and journalists, including the fact-finding mission's reports, which were presented to the court.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian leader at the time and a Nobel laureate, dismissed the allegations, saying refugees may have exaggerated abuses and that the international outrage was based on unsubstantiated narratives. She travelled to The Hague in 2019 to defend Myanmar in person. In 2021, her elected government was toppled in a military coup led by military chief Min Aung Hlaing, and she has been held in detention ever since.

Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing, who headed the military during the 2016-2017 attacks, has a pending arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court on allegations of crimes against humanity. The ICC prosecutes individuals, not states like the ICJ. The former general overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup, triggering a civil war that has left tens of thousands dead. He was installed as civilian president in April.

Court Orders Myanmar to Compensate Rohingya

The International Court of Justice said Myanmar had an obligation to compensate the Rohingya for the violations it had committed, to be determined at a later date. Myanmar must also allow the safe and dignified return to their place of residence and the reunification of families for the Rohingya displaced as a result of Myanmar's wrongful acts, it said.

These orders are legally binding, but the ICJ's judgment is not linked to any criminal trial, and no individuals will be held accountable or go to prison. While the ICJ does not have the power to enforce rulings, its decisions are considered binding, carry diplomatic weight and can shape international action, including sanctions. One of the features of the international legal system is that we don't have a global police force to enforce these judgments.

Israel and its chief ally, the US, have been closely following the Myanmar case as the decision provides the strongest hint of how judges might assess the Gaza case, brought by South Africa in 2023. UN independent investigations, as well as genocide scholars, have already found evidence of genocidal acts. Other UN tribunals have established genocide in only a handful of cases since the Holocaust, including Cambodia's Khmer Rouge rule in the 1970s and the 1994 mass killings in Rwanda.