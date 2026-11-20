The International Court of Justice found Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingya. The ruling mandates safety, dignity, and compensation for displaced families.

The International Court of Justice issued a landmark legal determination on Thursday stating that Myanmar executed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority population. This historic verdict addresses the widespread violence and displacement that began in 2017, acknowledging the systematic targeting of the ethnic group by state security forces.

Legal Findings On Mass Violence

The United Nations' highest court concluded that security operations in Rakhine State constituted a campaign of genocide involving mass killings and sexual violence. The tribunal found that approximately 10,000 Rohingya people were killed during these operations, while more than 700,000 were forced to flee across the border into Bangladesh.

Also read The Guardian view on the international court of justice: the ruling against Myanmar should be only the start for the Rohingya

Survivors documented massacres, arson, and looting by military units targeting Rohingya villages. The court determined that the Myanmar government launched clearance operations in response to guerrilla attacks, yet the scale of violence exceeded military necessity and indicated genocidal intent.

Community Reactions In Australia

Rohingya leaders in Australia welcomed the ruling as official validation of long-standing claims about their persecution. Robi Alam, president of the Rohingya United Youth Network, stated that community members watched the proceedings from centers in Logan and Cox's Bazar refugee camps.

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Alam noted that family members cried with relief because the international community finally acknowledged their suffering. Sydney youth leader Asma Nayim Ullah confirmed the decision proves that accusations of the military burning homes were false claims made by the Myanmar government.

Demands For International Action

Advocates emphasize that the verdict requires immediate diplomatic and humanitarian action to be effective. The International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to allow safe returns and family reunification for displaced Rohingya people.

The court also mandated that Myanmar compensate victims for violations committed, with the specific amount to be determined later. Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that Australia has provided over $1.26 billion in humanitarian assistance to refugees since 2017.

Lawyers and activists stress that symbolic justice must translate into tangible pressure on the Myanmar military. They call for sustained accountability measures to protect remaining displaced communities and restore dignity to those living in camps.