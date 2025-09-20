Iconic Ettamogah Hotel and Branded Residences Lead Real Estate Trends

The whimsical Ettamogah Hotel in Albury, NSW, is up for sale, while the branded residences sector experiences rapid growth, according to a recent Knight Frank report. Other significant real estate developments, including a major lease at Goodman Group's intermodal facility and a sought-after commercial building in Sydney, also contribute to the evolving market trends.

The iconic Ettamogah Hotel , a whimsical pub in Albury, regional NSW, known for its cartoonish appearance, is up for sale, with an asking price of approximately $50 million. The pub's unique design, resembling a building about to topple over, has made it a beloved landmark and a popular photo opportunity for travelers. The property, located at 561 Burma Road in Table Top, in the Murray region, and its design are inspired by the late Ken Maynard's cartoons.

The original Ettamogah Hotel estate, encompassing 15 acres, has evolved over the years to include 17 accommodation cabins, a reception venue, a Ken Maynard Museum and souvenir offerings. Leigh O'Brien, the pub's owner since 1987, is retiring. The sale includes 1500 original artworks and video footage related to the Ettamogah Hotel's history.\This iconic establishment, born from a cartoonist's vision, has had a lasting impact, extending beyond the original site. The Ettamogah Hotel was replicated in various locations across Australia, with establishments opening on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, at Cunderdin in Western Australia, and at Kellyville Ridge in NSW. This widespread appeal demonstrates the enduring popularity of the Ettamogah Hotel concept and its unique blend of whimsical design and family-friendly appeal. The original Ettamogah Hotel, built and opened in 1987, was initially conceived as a themed family restaurant, bringing Maynard's cartoon vision to life with distinctive architectural features. These features include slanted timber walls, a bull-nosed verandah, and a signature 1927 Chevrolet truck perched on the roof. The Ettamogah Hotel's enduring popularity has made it a landmark and a popular destination for visitors.\In addition to the Ettamogah Hotel listing, the real estate market is showing interesting trends. The branded residences sector, where apartments are associated with hotel names, is experiencing strong growth, according to a recent Knight Frank report in conjunction with McGrath Real Estate. This trend is fueled by growing demand for branded living and developers' interest in premium positioning. Residents of branded residences can enjoy hotel amenities while maintaining a separate living space. Australia has some prominent examples of this concept, including One Barangaroo in Sydney, developed by Crown Resorts, and Accor's Mondrian hotel and residences on the Gold Coast. In other real estate news, a major lease has been signed at Goodman Group’s intermodal facility at Minto, and a sought-after commercial building in the inner city fringe of Sydney is also for sale. The mega site at 9 Stonny Batter Road is the first time an intermodal facility of this calibre has been offered for lease in Sydney in recent years and includes three freestanding warehouses, a two-level corporate office and a substantial container-rated hardstand. The commercial building at 29-37 Bellevue Street, currently occupied by the University of Southern Queensland and Canterbury College, is ripe for refurbishment after 20 years of occupation. This represents a shift in market dynamics, showcasing the diversity and continuous evolution of the real estate landscape





