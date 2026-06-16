Iconoclasm in Washington: The Removal of Trump's Name from the Kennedy Center

An article exploring the symbolic and legal removal of Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center, set against the historical backdrop of iconoclasm as a form of political revolt.

There is a reason the first two of the Ten Commandments prohibit worshiping false gods and making false idols. And a reason iconoclasm - the desecration of the monuments of a hated ruler or regime - is one of the oldest and most powerful symbolic forms of political revolt.

In a modern echo of that ancient practice, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has been draped in a huge blue and white tarp while workers remove the letters of Donald J Trump's name from its facade under court order. The controversy began when Trump, who understands the manipulation of imagery as well as anyone on earth, engineered a shakeup of the center's leadership, installing himself as chair and replacing board members with allies.

He then sought to rename the institution after himself, claiming legal authority to do so. Renovations were planned to proceed while the venue remained open.

However, Ohio Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, an ex officio board member, sued the Trump administration. US District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that Trump's name must be removed from the center's signage, website, and even officials' signatures, setting a midnight deadline on 12 June for the removal. Trump's lawyers filed a last-ditch appeal to pause the deadline, during which scaffolding was slowly erected. Ultimately, the court order was obeyed.

A crew draped the scaffold with a tarp, and in its shadow, workers began the demolition. The only evidence that this happened is a photograph taken by The New York Times. The words Donald J Trump are reportedly gone, but the tarp remains in place. Public witness to an act of iconoclasm - even if a legal, orderly one rather than the wild strike of a mob - is postponed.

It is unclear when the drapery will come down. Removing names and monuments does not make a revolution, but it can provide the catharsis that enlivens a resistance movement and tell the world that change is coming. When the Declaration of Independence was read aloud in the streets of New York on 9 July 1776, patriots toppled the 4,000-lb gilded statue of King George III.

It was melted down to make more than 42,000 lead bullets that helped oust the king as ruler of the 13 colonies. The French revolutionaries of 1789 laid siege to the crown's brutality, the Catholic Church's corruption, and the very bodies of the royals all at once - storming the Bastille prison, trashing Notre Dame Cathedral and other churches across the country, and disinterring the bodies of kings from their tombs beneath the Basilica of St Denis.

The image of Saddam Hussein's giant, rigid likeness being dragged down with ropes is indelible in modern memory. That war was cataclysmic - leading to millions of deaths and a resurgent Islamic State - but the tyrant's downfall is something to exalt. In this context, lovers of democracy and haters of its enemy in the Oval Office milled around the Kennedy Center's plaza hoping for the big reveal.

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated his birthday (and the US's) alongside family and assorted Cabinet members, billionaire bros, manosphere luminaries and Maga diehards watching half-naked men pummel each other in a cage on the White House lawn. The spectacle is unlikely to eclipse everything else happening: the war, rising gas prices, falling approval ratings, and yes, the humiliation of a name plucked from view, letter by letter.

Trump has so far withheld from his opponents a collective, indeed national, experience of joy, relief, and triumph. He has cannily denied history the recorded evidence of an event that may be seen in the future as a step in the decline of his empire. He will keep us on edge for as long as he can. But the tarp, like the empire, must finally fall.

The sheeting may be pulled down by a crew of workers, police, or a gang of vandals. And when it does, the blank space above the name of a beloved and admired president will symbolize the vacuity and, at least this once, the defeated vanity and power of a would-be monarch





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