The International Energy Agency confirms global oil supply exceeded demand by nearly 2 million barrels a day in October, marking the first surplus since the Iran war began.

The International Energy Agency ( IEA) announced that the global oil market has returned to a surplus for the first time since the commencement of the US-Israeli war against Iran. According to the Paris-based agency, oil supplies outstripped demand by almost 2 million barrels a day in October, signaling a definitive shift in market dynamics. This development marks a significant turning point after months of severe disruption that had previously driven prices to historic highs.

Supply Outstrips Demand in October

The IEA reported that the market is showing tentative signs of rebalancing, with global oil supplies surpassing demand for the first time since the outbreak of the war in Iran. Gulf exports recovered much faster than global oil demand, leading to this unexpected surplus. The agency noted that the recovery in global oil supplies has also eased pressure on emergency stockpiles, which had been significantly diminished by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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Price Volatility and Market Reaction

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, traded at about $72 a barrel in February before the conflict began, and hit $126 a barrel by the end of April. However, this week prices fell to their lowest level since late August, at $89.66, after the US president, Donald Trump, told reporters that the war with Iran was nearing an end. Despite this drop, there are still concerns around continued attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East, and this week reports emerged that senior Iranian officials believe the US was seeking a diplomatic resolution.

Strategic Petroleum Reserves Release

The IEA stated that its members would speed up the release of strategic petroleum reserves pledged earlier this year, adding a further 71 million barrels to the market by the end of February. These stocks are held in refineries, oil terminals, power stations, and at offshore fields in the North Sea. The move is designed to stabilize markets and compensate for the supply shocks experienced during the peak of the conflict.

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Opec+ Production Levels Rise

The Opec+ oil cartel said this week that it had pumped 41 million barrels a day of crude in October, up from about 2 million in September and at 97% of its prewar volumes. This substantial increase in production has been a key driver in bringing the market back to equilibrium. The cartel's return to near-normal output levels has helped alleviate the supply constraints that had previously characterized the market during the height of the geopolitical tension.

Future Demand and Consumption Forecasts

Global oil demand is expected to fall by 2.68 million barrels a day this year to 103.2 million a day, the IEA reported. Consumption is forecast to rebound next year but is still expected to remain below 2025 levels, with growth mostly in petrochemical feed stocks. The market for vehicle fuel is hit by high prices, electrification, and fuel efficiency improvements, which are altering long-term consumption patterns.

Quarterly Supply Expectations for Year End

The IEA said it expected global oil supply to average 105 million barrels a day in the final three months of the year, 1.7 million higher than forecast demand. The agency had previously expected a deficit in the fourth quarter, making this revised outlook a significant positive adjustment for market stability. The G7 is also preparing to release 100 million barrels from reserves to combat surging diesel prices, adding another layer of supply to the global market.