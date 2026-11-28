Peter V'landys says the NRL may take grand finals and State of Origin matches out of Sydney unless Venues NSW shares private suite revenue. NSW has spent more than $1.5 billion on stadiums, including over $300 million for a new Penrith stadium.

Peter V'landys is threatening to move NRL grand finals and State of Origin matches away from Sydney unless the NSW government gives the league more money.

The NRL boss says the league is refusing to confirm the third State of Origin match for Sydney unless Venues NSW hands over money it earns from renting out private suites. Next year's opening Origin match is locked in for Brisbane, while the second is set for Auckland's Eden Park. V'landys said the stadiums keep all the private suites, so the NRL gets nothing from them in NSW. He said all hospitality areas are leased out by the venue operator.

Also read NRL clubs back $3000 match payments with salary cap set to reach $16m by 2028

NRL Boss Claims Lost Revenue From Stadium Suites

He said the private suites are the most profitable area for a person renting the stadium. A private suite costs about $150,000 a year, and buyers get access to pop concerts and whatever else is at the stadium. V'landys said the prime product of the stadium is the NRL grand final and State of Origin. He said the suites have been sold to corporate buyers, and the league gets nothing out of it.

Advertisement

He said he would be derelict in his duties if he accepted what the league is being given at the moment. He also asked why anyone would accept getting $1 million when they can get $10 million. The NSW government has handed over well north of $1.5 billion in recent times to build stadiums. It has also poured money into suburban stadiums and centres of excellence.

At last call, the government had committed over $300 million to give the Penrith Panthers, one of the Southern Hemisphere's biggest pokie palaces, a brand-new stadium. The article says that is staggering profligacy. The article says the public is handing over hundreds of millions of dollars on an annual basis for nothing back in tax revenue. It asks whether V'landys wants still more money from the very private suites that the public built and paid for.

The article says the government should tell V'landys that he can take Origin and grand finals away from NSW, but that the instant he does, the taps will be turned off. It says the amount of money NSW puts into league is outrageous and that the government already takes heat for it from people like FitzSimons and many others.

Government Warning Issued To Sports League Boss

It suggests the message should be that one more squeak along these lines means it will be a cold day in hell, or Tigers win the grand final, whichever comes first, before the league gets another dollar. NSW sports minister Steve Kamper will be derelict in his duties if he does not take this in hand, according to the article. It also reports that Sydney could be left without an Origin match in 2027.

The article describes Kamper as no shrinking violet and a hard man character type. It says he has a talent in NSW Parliament House lifts for giving Mark Latham free character assessments that other parliamentarians rarely give because they fear Latham's bursts of bullying bastardry. The piece also mentions that the Wallabies were halfway through the first half at Twickenham against Ireland, which started at 7.10 am AEDT. It says they were weathering the storm and going pretty well.

It says the Wallabies beat Wales last week in a thriller to save their spring tour. It adds that beating Ireland is a tall order, but they can do it. It also discusses Cricket Australia widening its truth forum, to be conducted by decorated barrister Fiona McLeod SC. The forum will cover ball-management practices during the 2017-18 Ashes series and the four Tests in South Africa in 2018.

Advertisement

Criticism Of Cricket Australia Truth Forum Scope

The article says the move is unwise. It says the wide terms of reference take the forum from opening a can of worms to potentially opening a whole shelf of worm cans. It says the forum turns from a Whodunnit to a Whodunnem, and from a standard train smash to potentially blowing up other bridges along the same line.

It accepts that no matter what Cricket Australia does in this minefield, no matter which way it steps, it will lose a leg. But it says narrow and deep was a firmer principle than wide, shallow and potentially even more explosive. The article recalls that the writer both took and threw his fair share of hospital passes in his rugby career.

One he threw was to incumbent Wallaby halfback Phillip Cox in 1983, when both were playing for Manly under coach Alan Jones. It says Phillip Cox did not have to stay in hospital for that long and would recover. His absence allowed John Crerar to step up and acquit himself singularly well in the grand final, where Manly beat a Randwick side boasting three Ella brothers at their height.

Former Rugby Player Now Educator And Golf Guest

The article notes that John Crerar has been in the news all week after taking over as interim principal at Scots College, Bellevue Hill. It says he has gone from a very handy halfback and fine man to a great educator with the role of forming fine men. It also mentions an event on Thursday 10 December at Concord Golf Club, followed by dinner.

Greg Chappell, who plays off 8 at the age of 78, is flying in from Adelaide for the golf and will be in conversation at the dinner with Stephanie Brantz. It says they are expected to cover everything from the current sandpaper train wreck to Chappell's own activities with 25 former Test cricket captains around the globe. Those captains have written to Pakistan's prime minister expressing grave concern for the treatment of Imran Khan, currently in prison.