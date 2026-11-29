A retired couple with a $600,000 holiday home and $650,000 in super are advised on the age pension asset test, gifting rules and super contributions.

A couple approaching retirement age is trying to work out the best way to handle the family holiday house. The property does not generate any income and is fully in the wife's name.

It is valued at around $600,000. The couple has about $650,000 in super and suspects the holiday home valuation will push them past the age pension asset limit. They asked whether transferring the property into a structure allowing group ownership by their three children could free up the age pension and ensure a smooth transition when they pass on. Jessica Shapiro, responding to the question, said the part age pension cut-off under the asset test is currently $1.12 million.

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Pension Implications Of Transferring Home

She said the couple's concern is well-founded. Shapiro warned that changing ownership of an asset can have stamp duty and capital gains tax consequences, so they should start by discussing options with a solicitor. She said the couple would need to think through issues such as one of their children going through a divorce one day.

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Assuming an ownership change can be orchestrated, the value of the holiday home, less $10,000, will still be included in their asset test assessment for five years because it will be considered a gift. Given the asset does not produce any income, Shapiro said the consequence of this treatment is neutral to the couple through the five-year period.

The day after the transfer, as far as Centrelink is concerned, they have almost the same number of assets as they had the day before. Once the five-year period has elapsed, they will have fewer assets, which is likely to result in a higher age pension entitlement. Shapiro said the couple's intent is clear, but it might be worth reflecting on whether they can afford to gift the asset to their children.

She asked whether the couple is sure it will not need to be sold later in life to fund their needs in the later phase of life. In a separate question, a family situation was described in which Mum and Dad have $700,000 in the bank. Mum has $400,000 in super, while Dad took his out. Dad retired at 70, while Mum is still working part-time at 63.

Optimizing Retirement Cash Holdings

The house is completely paid off, and the question asked what they should be doing for long-term security. Shapiro said holding 64 per cent of their financial wealth in cash is almost certainly suboptimal. She said they would unquestionably benefit from going through the financial planning process. This would entail a discussion around their goals and objectives.

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Those goals include how much income they will need once Mum retires, whether they will have any lump sum expenses, and whether they will stay in their current home. Once the goals are determined, a planner will learn about their current assets and run projections to understand how things are likely to unfold, including age pension entitlements. The planner can then consider options to make better use of the savings in the bank.

Tax Deductible Super Contributions

Shapiro said the good news is their ages permit greater use of the super system, meaning it is not too late. A third question came from a 62-year-old whose super balance means they can no longer make after-tax contributions. They asked whether they can still make tax-deductible contributions. Shapiro said yes, they still have access to the concessional contribution cap, currently $32,500.

She noted that any employer super contributions count towards this cap, so people should ensure they allow for this if applicable. Concessional super contributions are taxed at 15 per cent when they arrive in the fund, or 30 per cent for high-income earners. She said people should ensure these contributions make sense after allowing for this expense. Advice given in the article is general in nature and not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products.

Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.