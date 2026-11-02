Uniworld's SS La Venezia offers seven-day Venice lagoon cruises past MOSE gates and Chioggia

Uniworld's SS La Venezia is one of only two ships permitted to cruise the Venetian lagoon, offering a seven-day Jewels of the Veneto itinerary that visits remote islands, Burano and Chioggia.

Uniworld's river ship SS La Venezia is one of only two vessels permitted to cruise the Venetian lagoon, the other being the three-star Michelangelo. The 126-passenger ship sails a seven-day Jewels of the Veneto itinerary, reaching the most distant points of the archipelago as far as the outer MOSE (Modulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico) gates, which control flooding during high tides, and Chioggia, the fishing village at the southern entrance of the lagoon.

Venice Lagoon Ship Regulations And Permissions

Venice banned large ships from the inner lagoon and the Giudecca Canal in 2021. La Venezia has permission to cruise there because its flat bottom does not damage the shallow lagoon bed. If the ship keeps its speed to 11km/h in the shallowest parts and 20km/h in the deepest, it can join the vaporetto, ferries, speedboats and barges through the busy waterway. Maritime authorities watch its progress very closely.

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The historical centre of Venice, with St Mark's Square at its heart, is a puzzle of 126 tiny islands connected by 472 bridges, which is why every turn leads to water. Less than 50,000 people live there. Beyond this, the city spreads to Mestre on the mainland, with a population of about 100,000, and across the 500-square-kilometre lagoon, which is scattered with 60 or so different islands. Its waters are refreshed by three inlets from the Adriatic Sea.

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Only about 1 per cent of the lagoon area is land. Not all of the islands are inhabited. Only about 30 are occupied. The Lido, a barrier island with a long, wide beach, has a population of 20,000.

Inhabited Islands And Luxury Resorts In Lagoon

Tiny, colourful Burano, with about 3000 residents, is the most densely populated. Some islands are covered in vineyards, while others are little more than mud flats that disappear at high tide. A few, such as San Clemente Island and the Isola delle Rose, have been transformed into luxury resorts by Kempinski and JW Marriott respectively. Venice has a modern terminal at San Basilio on the canal, which processed the large cruise ships until the ban.

It is extremely convenient, but only river ships and some smaller cruise ships are allowed to dock there these days. The advantage for the 126-passenger river ship is that it does not leave Venice, so passengers can board without port formalities. A vaporetto station sits at the port and the Alilaguna, the airport water bus, stops about 10 minutes' walk away.

La Venezia began life as Uniworld's River Countess and had a major refit before it was relaunched in 2020 to specifically carry passengers on the seven-day Jewels of the Veneto itinerary. The bow is decorated with a whimsical Venetian mask, and the interiors are sumptuously furnished in Murano glass and Fortuny fabrics. Mariano Fortuny (1871-1949) was an inventor, artist and designer whose fabrics are found in the world's luxury interiors.

Ship Interiors View Of Fortuny Factory

The ship docks directly across the lagoon from the Fortuny factory on Giudecca. From a deluxe stateroom on deck three, the view takes in Fortuny and the tower of the Hilton Molino Stucky Venice, a converted mill. At 14 square metres, the room is cosy and perfect for one.

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Its padded walls make it feel like a little jewel box with plenty of cupboard space, a sensibly organised marble bathroom with a good, hot shower, and a desk with a chair for working. Outside, vaporettos and other boats churn past at eye level. The long, low ship's panoramic windows allow passengers to be continually immersed in Venice's waterfront chaos without getting splashed.

The ship glides past St Mark's Square and the entire length of the canal several times during the voyage; the Gothic arches of the Doge's Palace and the towering Campanile never fail to be heart-stopping. The main dining room, Ristoranti Rialto, the casual Panini Bar and Hari's Bar and Lounge, where guests gather for drinks, daily briefings and lectures, all have great ringside views.

Even the small gym is low enough in the water for runners on the treadmills to feel like they are racing with speedboats. The partly shaded upper Lido deck is where guests flock when they are not taking one of the many tours on offer. The drinks waiter does a good business in spritzes, the local tipple. On the first night, the ship travels only a few kilometres along the canal to dock in Castello, one of Venice's quieter districts.

Castello District Dining And Sunset Views

Because there is no port to negotiate, guests can walk off the ship at any time after tapping room cards on the scanner. Castello's main street, Via Garibaldi, is full of restaurants and bars that locals patronise. It opens onto gardens and vistas, some of the best spots in Venice to capture sunsets.

The ship docks overnight on Burano and along the Giudecca Canal, so passengers simply walk off in the evenings and wander around when the other tourists have deserted. Most fellow passengers, including Americans, Canadians, Brits and a few Australians, have never been to Venice before, and for a first visit this is the way to see it.