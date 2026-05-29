Iga Swiatek calls for French Open safety concern to be addressed

Four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek has called on French Open organisers to address a clear safety concern that has already felled at least one player over the past week.

Sinner to focus on full recovery | Four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek has called on French Open organisers to address a clear safety concern that has already felled at least one player over the past week.

The six-time major champion was aghast when she heard doubles player Zeynep Sonmez was forced to withdraw after a bad accident involving a sponsors billboard. Turkish player Sonmez had to quit her doubles match after just two games when she clipped a billboard at the back of the court and crashed into the wall, leaving her knee badly bruised.

Aussie star Alex de Minaur's fiance Katie Boulter cited a lucky escape a night earlier in her singles matches as Swiatek called for French Open officials to prioritise player safety. Swiatek, a strong 6-4 6-4 winner over Polish compatriot Magda Linette, said that if these things happen, there needs to be a reaction, because there are other ways for us to be visible, for sure.

She added that it's hard sometimes to judge, but obviously on clay court we need more space sometimes because the balls are flying higher, and you can use the court a bit more with the spin and everything. It's a shame and it shouldn't happen. Boulter used social media to protest about the placement of the billboards, which are near the feet of the lines people, writing that these things have to go.

Sonmez used social media to write that there had been a spate of incidents in recent days, with young Belgian star Alexander Blockx forced to forfeit his second round match against de Minaur after injuring his ankle in a training mishap involving the tarpaulin at the back of a practice court. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, the recent Madrid Masters champion who has progressed to the last 16, said there were moments where she pondered not playing a deep ball.

She added that she had witnessed two injuries like this before, which was David Goffin here and Kirsten Flipkens in Abu Dhabi. She was watching this match and she also stepped on this thing. It's terrible. Kostyuk had one moment in the previous match when she played really, like, a deep lob and she was really far back.

Usually she just lets it go because if she plays this ball fully, because she prefers to lose the point than get injured. And it has happened a few times when they were in Jean Bouin. They were passing by, and Reilly Opelka was practising, and he was standing on this thing as he was returning serves on the practice. They were looking at it, and Kostyuk was like, 'This doesn't look good.

It's really dangerous.

' And she is obviously very sorry for Sonmez. The camp is considering seeking compensation from the French Tennis Federation and had told tournament organisers the tarpaulin should not be in the position it is placed. Joining Swiatek and Kostyuk in the Rd of 16 were No.8 seed Mirra Andreeva, a 6-4 6-2 victor over Marie Bouzkova, Jill Teichmann from Switzerland, who ousted former finalist Karolina Muchova, and another Ukraine star Elina Svitolina





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Iga Swiatek French Open Player Safety Zeynep Sonmez Marta Kostyuk Roland Garros

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