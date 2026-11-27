The IISS report highlights a 16% surge in Russian sabotage targeting critical infrastructure. Experts warn that increased operational sophistication creates a tangible risk of mass-casualty events and potential EU retaliation.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies ( IISS) has issued a stark warning that Europe is facing an increasing probability of a mass-casualty event due to the rapid escalation of Russian sabotage operations. The strategic thinktank reported that the number of sabotage incidents carried out by Russian intelligence services and their proxies has risen by 16 percent over the last 12 months, signaling a dangerous shift in hybrid warfare tactics aimed at destabilizing Western support for Ukraine.

Escalation of Sophisticated Sabotage Tactics

Russian intelligence services and their proxies are actively targeting European railways, energy networks, and defence industries with the explicit goal of weakening military and logistical support for Ukraine. The IISS report indicates that while unskilled recruits still perform the majority of these operations, a semi-skilled tier of operatives is now utilizing increasingly intricate methods. This includes the deployment of improvised explosive devices equipped with timed and remote detonators, which doubles the previous frequency of arson and explosive device usage.

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The use of drones has also become a significant component of this campaign. Investigators suspect that a drone laden with explosives was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used for military supplies. Furthermore, there is concern that a second drone may have collided with a DHL cargo plane shortly after air traffic was suspended, illustrating the widening scope of threats against civil and commercial aviation infrastructure.

Ineffectiveness of Current Defensive Measures

European nations have responded to these threats by arresting proxies, expelling intelligence officers, and occasionally closing Russian consulates. However, the IISS stated that there is no clear evidence that these reactive measures have made sabotage a less attractive instrument for Kremlin policy. The institute noted that arrests primarily remove lower-level proxies but are highly unlikely to deter the Russian intelligence services that direct them.

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Attacks orchestrated by layers of intermediaries are coming in surges, concentrated specifically on strategically important countries and sectors. Despite these national-level responses, the IISS highlighted a critical gap in collective security, noting that no European government has established clear red lines or defined retaliation protocols following recent attacks. This lack of unified policy leaves the European Union vulnerable to escalation and internal division.

Strategic Targets and Geographic Focus

Germany and Poland are identified as the most targeted states in Europe due to the crucial role their transport and industrial networks play in supplying Ukraine. Targeting of critical infrastructure accounted for more than half of all sabotage incidents over the past 12 months. The IISS emphasized that the space for miscalculation is narrowing, presenting a tangible risk of a mass-casualty incident that could have severe geopolitical consequences.

Moscow has rejected out of hand all accusations from Western governments and intelligence services that it is behind a Europe-wide campaign of drone, cyber, arson, and explosive attacks. Nevertheless, the IISS argued that the primary instinct for any mass-casualty attack, whether deliberate or accidental, is escalation. The institute called for Europe to publicly signal what level of harm triggers which response to deter further aggression.

Call for Unified European Security Strategy

The key question facing Europe is whether it can transform a series of disjointed national decisions into a cohesive Europe-wide strategy before an operation causes fatalities or serious disruption. An incident resulting in loss of life would generate immediate demands for retaliation and could expose deep divisions between EU governments. The IISS urged policymakers to address these vulnerabilities proactively.

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The report concludes that without a unified framework for defining acceptable harm and responding to violations, European nations remain exposed to coordinated sabotage. The potential for a mass-casualty event serves as a critical reminder of the evolving nature of hybrid warfare and the urgent need for strategic alignment among European security bodies.