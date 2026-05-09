IKEA issues recall for 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press in black over metal piece risk

IKEA has issued a recall for its popular kitchen gadget, the IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press in black, after discovering a production error that may cause small metal pieces to break off the item and enter food during use. The recall affects products with a valid date stamp of 2411(YYWW) until 2522 (YYWW) and article number 601.636.02. Customers owned an affected garlic press are urged to immediately stop using it and contact IKEA for a full refund, no receipt or proof of purchase is required.

IKEA has recalled a kitchen gadget after discovering a production error may cause small metal pieces to break off the garlic press and enter food.

IKEA issued a recall for the IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press in black with a date stamp valid until 2522 and article number 601.636.02. Customers should stop using the product immediately and contact IKEA for a full refund. Any products passed off to others should also be brought to IKEA for return. The recall affects affected products only, without the need for a receipt or proof of purchase





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IKEA Recall Garlic Press Recall Metal Piece Recall Production Error Recall Black Garlic Press Recall

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