IKEA Scales Back Returns Policy in Australia and New Zealand

IKEA is reducing its returns window for opened or assembled items in Australia and New Zealand from one year to two months, citing rising logistics costs and a need for operational efficiency. The change includes a shift from refunds to store credit for change-of-mind returns.

IKEA , the renowned DIY furniture giant, has significantly altered its returns policy , shortening the timeframe for returning opened items from one year to two months. This change, effective April 9th for customers in Australia and New Zealand, reflects the company's response to escalating logistics costs and aims to streamline its operational efficiency.

Customers can now return opened or assembled items within 60 days, a considerable reduction from the previous 365-day policy that had become a hallmark of IKEA's customer-centric approach. The new policy stipulates that returns for change of mind will only be eligible for store credit, eliminating refunds to the original payment method. An IKEA spokesperson clarified that the revised policy, termed the “Test & Try” policy, provides customers with a fair 60-day window to assess if a product meets their needs, allowing returns of opened and assembled items provided they are in acceptable condition. This shift marks the end of a long-standing, no-questions-asked policy that initially aimed to foster consumer trust in the flat-pack furniture model. The previous 365-day return policy, in place since the mid-2010s, allowed customers to essentially 'test' furniture for extended periods. This generous policy, while beneficial for customers, presented challenges for IKEA, particularly in the face of rising operational costs. The retail industry, in general, has observed how lenient returns policies can encourage customers to purchase items with the intention of returning them, contributing to increased costs related to returns, sometimes known as “reverse logistics”. This encompasses the costs associated with moving returned goods back to the retailer or manufacturer, assessing their condition, and deciding on the subsequent steps, such as repair, recycling, or disposal. During the pandemic, many retailers reassessed and adjusted their returns policies, with the percentage of retailers offering free returns dropping drastically. According to data from the deliveries software company Shippit, the percentage of retailers offering free returns fell significantly. The ease of returns has historically been a strong incentive for consumers, but as Shippit reported, the unit economics of such policies proved unsustainable for many retailers. The 365-day return window also created opportunities for misuse, with some customers using furniture for almost a year before returning it. IKEA has other avenues for managing product lifecycle. The company operates “as-is markets” in Australia, offering customers the option to purchase used products. Furthermore, a thriving second-hand market exists online for popular IKEA designs. Several factors contributed to IKEA's decision to modify its returns policy. Inflationary pressures, the surge in petrol prices, and the vast geographical distances within Australia have collectively intensified the burden of returns costs for retailers. While the extended returns policy was effective for brand building and customer satisfaction, it was not uniformly applied across all markets globally. In 2020, IKEA reduced the returns window for assembled products to 180 days in the United States, demonstrating a willingness to adjust its policies based on market-specific conditions and cost considerations. Canada currently offers a 90-day full-refund policy. The recent policy change in Australia and New Zealand places these markets among those with some of the most stringent returns policies implemented by IKEA worldwide. This shift reflects a strategic recalibration of IKEA's customer service approach, balancing customer satisfaction with operational sustainability in a changing economic landscape. The new policy highlights IKEA's need to adapt to the changing realities of the retail market, including the economic impacts of rising shipping costs and the increasing prevalence of online shopping which have impacted the landscape of retail





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