The owner of Hull has threatened legal action against the play-off format, which he sees as unfair for his club's chances of promotion to the Premier League.

Hull owner Acun Ilici's threatened legal action is viewed as perverse as his club finished 10 points adrift of their play-off semi-final opponents Millwall and seven points behind bothand the sinning Saints.

However, their chances of promotion to the Premier League demonstrate the absurdity of the Championship play-offs. Ilicali's claim of unfairness highlights the lack of consistency in the play-offs, which reward stragglers such as Hull with the opportunity to eliminate clubs that have been performing consistently better throughout the season





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Hull Ilicalı Play-Offs Premier League Consistency

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