Illawarra Hawks Defeat Cairns Taipans 107-95 Amidst Coaching Controversy

The Illawarra Hawks defeated the Cairns Taipans 107-95 on November 5, 2026. Head coach Adam Forde received a technical foul, sparking debate over officiating standards in the NBL.

The Illawarra Hawks secured a decisive 107-95 victory over the Cairns Taipans during the Round 8 NBL match held at the Cairns Convention Centre on November 5, 2026. The win halts a losing streak for the Hawks, who have now claimed two consecutive victories against the Perth Wildcats and the Taipans. Conversely, the defeat extends a difficult period for the Taipans, marking another slide in the league standings following a disastrous start to their season.

Controversy Surrounds Head Coach Adam Forde

The match was defined by a heated interaction between Cairns Taipans head coach Adam Forde and league officials, resulting in a technical foul during the first quarter. The penalty was issued after Forde expressed visible frustration regarding a no-call involving star forward Keanu Pinder. This tension carried over into his halftime interview with NBL courtside commentator Ariana Prather, where Forde delivered comments that have sparked immediate discussion regarding potential league scrutiny.

Also read ‘Could bat three’: Coach’s bold call on major Test bolter … and big Marnus prediction

While no formal indication suggests Forde's remarks will lead to an investigation, recent incidents within the league have prompted heightened attention toward public statements made by coaching staff. These moments reflect a broader trend of players and coaches publicly venting their displeasure toward officiating decisions. The situation adds a layer of drama to a game that was already intense, as the Hawks capitalized on the disruption to maintain control of the scoreboard.

Tactical Breakdown and Player Performances

Despite the controversy, the Hawks dominated the paint and matched the Taipans' shooting efficiency to secure the eleven-point margin. Tyler Harvey was a central figure in the Hawks' success, utilizing open looks to drive the offensive attack. Forde criticized his team's defensive breakdowns, citing repeated errors such as leaving Harvey open and failing to defend the Spain action effectively. He noted that the Taipans allowed too many easy shots, which ultimately cost them the game.

Advertisement

On the offensive end, the Taipans shot 38.2% from three-point range and 45.9% overall, but these numbers were insufficient to counter the Hawks' interior dominance. Keanu Pinder continued to be a focal point for the Taipans, while head coach Justin Tatum praised his squad's ability to execute their game plan under pressure. The Hawks' improved chemistry, despite missing a third import player, was evident in their coordinated defensive shifts and rebounding efforts.

Rising Star Luke Paul Makes Impact

A bright spot for the Taipans was the performance of NBL Next Star Luke Paul, who made his first career start in place of injured guard Jaylin Galloway. Paul recorded 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in a season-best showing. His development is critical for the team, especially with Galloway expected to miss the next eight weeks due to a back injury. Forde commended Paul for stepping up and sharing responsibilities with Bruce, helping to stabilize the offense.

Paul's debut highlighted both his potential and the learning curve ahead for the young professional. While he committed a costly turnover and showed vulnerabilities on defense, his overall contribution provided a rare positive note in a challenging loss. The coaching staff emphasized the importance of getting free shots for Galloway off the ball, a strategy that Paul helped initiate during his time on the court.

League Implications and Upcoming Matchups

The victory allows the Illawarra Hawks, currently sitting at a 2-8 record, to build momentum as they attempt to re-establish themselves as a genuine threat in the league. Head coach Justin Tatum views this win as a positive step toward turning their season around. The Hawks will look to sustain this form as they face upcoming challenges, relying on the chemistry currently developing among their core group.

Advertisement

For the Cairns Taipans, the focus shifts to regrouping ahead of their next matchup against the Perth Wildcats on Sunday at RAC Arena. The team is determined to avoid slipping below a .500 win-loss record for the season. With Galloway sidelined, the Taipans must rely on emerging players like Paul and the veteran leadership of Pinder to navigate this difficult stretch. The outcome of this game will be crucial for their standing and morale as the season progresses.